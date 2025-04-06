'Hands Off!' US roars back: Why millions are flooding streets against Trump-Musk power play (WATCH)

Read Full Article

In a stunning show of public defiance, millions of Americans poured into the streets across all 50 states on Saturday, April 5, demanding an end to what they are calling a dangerous and undemocratic power grab by President Donald Trump and tech magnate Elon Musk.

The nationwide protests, part of a sweeping grassroots uprising branded “Hands Off!,” marked the largest coordinated demonstration since the early days of Trump’s first term — and potentially a defining moment in the nation’s political resistance movement.

What is ‘Hands Off!’?

At its core, Hands Off! is a citizen-led mobilization aimed at defending democratic norms, public services, and civil liberties. Spearheaded by organizations like Indivisible, MoveOn, and over 150 allied groups including labor unions, veterans’ associations, LGBTQ+ advocates, and civil rights activists, the campaign denounces what it describes as the “most brazen power grab in modern US history.”

Protesters brandished placards declaring “Hands off our democracy,” “Keep your hands off Social Security,” and “Stop the authoritarian takeover.” The protests were loud, peaceful, and visible — from New York’s Times Square to downtown Salt Lake City, from federal buildings in D.C. to public parks in Anchorage.

What triggered this mass mobilization?

The spark behind the movement is the growing alarm over a series of aggressive executive actions taken by President Trump since his return to office in January 2025.

With Elon Musk now serving as head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, the administration has initiated sweeping layoffs across federal agencies, shuttered Social Security field offices, slashed health program budgets, rolled back protections for marginalized groups, and pushed forward with controversial deportation plans.

Critics argue that these moves are not only economically harmful but also undermine democratic governance. "They’re not just cutting costs — they’re cutting lives out of the system," said one protester in Los Angeles. Another in Ohio called it 'a calculated erosion of the public safety net in favor of billionaires and backroom power.'

What are people demanding?

The demonstrators' demands are as broad as the coalition behind them. They include:

Protection of social security and medicare

An end to politically motivated government job cuts

Preservation of public health services

Safeguards for immigrant communities

Upholding of civil and transgender rights

Restoration of environmental protections and support for national parks

Transparent governance and campaign finance reforms

What role is Elon Musk playing?

Perhaps the most jarring detail fueling the protests is Elon Musk’s deepening role in government. Best known for his leadership of Tesla, SpaceX, and the social platform X, Musk has emerged as one of Trump’s closest allies — now wielding formal influence in federal policy.

His department is overseeing a wide range of cuts under the banner of “efficiency,” which he claims will save taxpayers billions. But many see the effort as an ideological push to dismantle the very notion of public service.

“This is Silicon Valley libertarianism dressed up as policy reform,” said a former federal employee who lost her job in the recent layoffs. "We didn’t vote for Musk — yet he’s shaping our future."

How big was the protest?

Organizers estimate that Saturday’s protests occurred at over 1,400 locations nationwide, ranging from major cities like Houston, Denver, and San Francisco to small towns in Kentucky, Iowa, and Montana.

Social media was flooded with images of homemade signs, chants echoing through downtown streets, and speakers urging continued civic action.

While previous opposition movements — like the 2017 Women’s March or the Black Lives Matter protests — were often sparked by singular events, Hands Off! represents a broader accumulation of grievances: political overreach, economic anxiety, cultural polarization, and fear of democratic backsliding.

What’s next?

Organizers say this is just the beginning. With more rallies, town halls, and digital campaigns planned in the coming weeks, the “Hands Off!” coalition aims to keep pressure on the administration and spotlight what they describe as a “rollback of the American promise.”

They also hope to mobilize voters ahead of the 2026 midterms. "We're here because this isn’t about politics — it’s about survival," said protester Archer Moran, holding a sign that read: "Too much is at stake."

For now, America's streets have delivered a powerful message to those in charge: when power reaches too far, the people reach back.

