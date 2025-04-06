user
'Happy Sunday': Pope Francis's surprise public appearance at St. Peter's Square after hospital stay (WATCH)

Pope Francis made a surprise appearance at St. Peter’s Square after recovering from a hospital stay, greeting pilgrims during the Jubilee Mass for the Sick and Health Care Workers with a heartfelt “Happy Sunday to all!”
 

Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 6, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

In a moment that lifted the spirits of thousands, Pope Francis made a surprise appearance in St. Peter’s Square this morning—his first public outing since being discharged from hospital.

The 88-year-old Pontiff, known for his enduring presence and compassion, appeared at the conclusion of the closing Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers.

As the faithful gathered under Rome’s bright sky, few expected to see the Holy Father in person. But just as the Mass drew to a close, the Pope emerged, greeted by thunderous applause and visible emotion among the crowd.

“Happy Sunday to all! Thank you very much,” Pope Francis said with a warm smile, waving to pilgrims from around the world. Though brief, his words carried weight—reassuring the Catholic community and the global public of his resilience and ongoing commitment to pastoral care.

His appearance was especially symbolic, coming on a day dedicated to the sick and those who care for them. In recent weeks, concerns had grown over the Pope’s health following his brief hospitalisation for a respiratory issue. The Vatican had previously said he was recovering well, but this morning’s unexpected greeting provided concrete assurance.

Pope Francis has long championed compassion for the ill and vulnerable, and his presence today brought a sense of renewal and gratitude. Many in attendance described it as “a blessing” and “a hopeful sign.”

The Pope is expected to gradually resume his full schedule in the coming days.

