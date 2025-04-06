Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen as a special gesture during PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Read Full Article

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Sri Lanka on Sunday released 14 Indian fishermen coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the island nation. The move is being seen as a goodwill initiative aimed at reinforcing the strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The release came as PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held bilateral engagements and jointly inaugurated key infrastructure projects supported by India, including a modernised railway signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura line and the railway track of the Maho-Omanthai line.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders also visited the revered Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura, where they offered prayers together, showcasing the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of the two nations.

"In Anuradhapura with my friend, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake," PM Modi posted on X, sharing glimpses of the day's events.

During his visit, PM Modi also met Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, underlining the cross-party support in Colombo for what he described as the "special partnership" between India and Sri Lanka. His outreach was widely viewed as a signal of India’s intent to engage with the entirety of Sri Lanka’s political landscape, beyond just the current government.

The visit, Modi’s first to Sri Lanka since 2019, comes shortly after his participation in the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. In a notable highlight of the trip, Sri Lanka conferred its highest civilian honour—the Mitra Vibhushana—on PM Modi. Describing it as a "milestone" in bilateral ties, Sri Lankan Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra said the award reflects Colombo’s recognition of India’s consistent support, especially during times of economic and humanitarian crises.

“India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy continues to be a pillar of regional cooperation, and today’s events—including the fishermen’s release—are a testament to that spirit,” Hemachandra said.

