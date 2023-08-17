Terrifying escape: Passengers flee bus moments before it engulfs in flames in Argentina - WATCH

A viral video captures passengers narrowly escaping a bus that caught fire in Buenos Aires, Argentina, due to an electrical issue.

A viral video showing passengers narrowly escaping a bus moments before it burst into flames on a busy road has been creating a stir on social media. The incident occurred in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, on a Wednesday, and local media reports indicate that the fire resulted from an electrical problem. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in this unsettling event.

The occurrence caught other drivers off guard and caused disruptions to the flow of traffic in that lane. The local police in Argentina released a brief video clip depicting the incident.

The video starts by revealing a small fire at the rear of the bus, with passengers swiftly disembarking and fleeing to safety.

In a matter of seconds, the fire intensifies, completely engulfing the bus. The flames even spread onto the road due to spilled fuel, narrowly missing a passing vehicle that manages to escape ignition.

As time progresses, the road becomes a fiery expanse, shrouded in thick black smoke enveloping the area. Soon after, the entire bus succumbs to the blaze, and the smoke thickens.

Prompt action by firefighters quickly brings the situation under control, extinguishing the fire.

In the closing moments of the 22-second video, remnants of the bus can be seen.

The Buenos Aires police's security cameras captured this incident along the General Paz highway.

The video left social media users in shock, prompting questions about the type of bus involved, with some speculating if it was electric. Many expressed relief that the passengers managed to escape in the nick of time and extended their prayers for their safety.