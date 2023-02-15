Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Syria earthquake: Indian Army deploys 180 personnel to assist UN mission

    The Narendra Modi government gave its go-ahead to the proposal for Indian Army personnel stationed in UN Disengagement Observer Force to provide direct assistance. 

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 3:09 PM IST

    Following a request for assistance from the government of the earthquake-ravaged Syria to the United Nations, the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mission has been deployed along the Area of Separation (AOS) between the boundaries of the occupied Golan by Israel and Syria.  The Indian Army has deployed 180 personnel to provide logistics support to the mission. 

    The Narendra Modi government gave its go-ahead to the proposal for Indian Army personnel stationed in UNDOF to provide direct assistance. On February 12, an advance party reached Allepo and touched base with Dr Maher, the Governorate Council of Aleppo and the Governor of Allepo. 

    Thanking the Indian team for their gesture, the Governor mentioned that he only needed relief material at this juncture. It was then decided that an Indian Army team of around 40 personnel based at UNDOF would be undertaking multiple trips to Allepo to transport relief material consisting of medical supplies, rations, clothing, and other aid to Syria.

    The first convoy transported relief material, pooled from the Indian government and the international community, consisting of rations and medicines to Allepo in Syria on February 15. The relief material has been handed over to representatives of the local administration at Allepo.

    To note, the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and neighbouring Turkiye on February 6 claimed the lives of over 35,000 people. Rescuers told media persons to fear the casualty figure may climb further as hopes of pulling people out of the debris fade rapidly. 

    India has already sent emergency relief material, comprising life-saving medicines, protective items and critical care equipment worth over Rs 7 crore, to quake-hit Turkiye and Syria. 

    According to the Union Health Ministry, the consignment worth Rs 1.4 crore that was sent to for Syria included 72 critical care drugs, consumables and protective items of 7.3 tons. Relief material sent for Turkiye included 14 types of medical and critical care equipments valued at Rs 4 crore.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 3:09 PM IST
