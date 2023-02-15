Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits north west of New Zealand's Wellington

    A short time later a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit 45 km southwest of Taumarunui and at a depth of 78 km. This comes days after a devastating earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck Turkey and neighboring Syria.

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Wednesday (February 15) hit the north west of Wellington, New Zealand. It is reportedly said that the quake was located at a moderately shallow depth of 57.4 km. The earthquake struck at 7:38pm at a depth of 76 km. It was centred 50km north-west of Paraparaumu.

    The quake started with a large jolt followed by at least 30 seconds of moderate shaking. It classed the shaking as strong. By 8pm, more than 60,000 people in both the North and South Islands reported feeling the quake, including in Auckland and Christchurch.

    Also read: New Zealand declares national state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc in six regions

    Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency has advised there is no tsunami threat, the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office shared on Facebook.

    The rescuers attempted to save three sisters from under the rubble in Turkey's Kahramanmaras region while a 35-year-old woman was saved in the same region who was believed to have been stuck under the debris for around 205 hours.

    Also read: Turkey-Syria earthquake: Rescue ops underway as officials still hear voices under rubble, toll passes 41,000

    Two brothers, 17-year-old Muhammad Enis Yeninar and 21-year-old brother Abdulbaki Yennir, were also rescued from the collapsed building in Kahramanmaras.

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged governments and civil society to work together to ensure cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid between Turkey and Syria and within Syria. 

    Terming the earthquakes as "the worst natural disaster" in the region in a century, the WHO's Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge emphasised the importance of all parties cooperating on aid delivery.

