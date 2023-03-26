Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Special: The Hindenburg 'Block'buster Starring Jack Dorsey

    After Gautam Adani, Hindenburg Research guns for Payments Firm Block Inc, and opens a can of worms. Girish Linganna decodes the latest report

    Special The Hindenburg 'Block'buster Starring Jack Dorsey
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 7:43 PM IST

    On March 23, news agencies and the online media were abuzz with the news that, US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research whose report on billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire in January led to a stock rout in Adani group, was now training its guns on Jack Patrick Dorsey. An American Internet entrepreneur-programmer, Dorsey co-founded -- and is ex-CEO of -- Twitter Inc. Dorsey is also co-founder, principal executive officer and chairperson of Block Inc, the developer of the Square financial services platform (2009).

    A day later, in intra-day trading on Friday (March 24), Dorsey’s fortunes had shrunk by $526 million. He is now worth $4.4 billion, says the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 11 per cent drop was his worst single-day depreciation since May 2022.

    Dorsey’s mobile payments firm, Block (2021), was earlier known as Square Inc., a $44-billion market cap company that had come up with a disruptive idea, using a tiny card reader that could be plugged into the jack of a smartphone’s headphone to facilitate vendors who take credit card payments through the company’s Cash App.

    Block -- which offers payment and mobile banking services for merchants and consumers -- was supposed to have "widely overstated" its user base, understated its customer acquisition costs and generated illegitimate revenue, systematically exploiting the demographics it claims to be serving.

    The report -- which the Nathan Anderson-backed research firm, Hindenburg, claims was published after a two-year investigation and includes dozens of interviews with partners, former employees and industry experts, extensive review of regulatory and litigation records, and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and public records requests -- also said Block Inc. had 'willingly facilitated fraud against consumers and governments, avoided regulation, dressed up predatory loans and fees as revolutionary technology and misled investors with inflated metrics' leveraging government stimulus schemes in pandemic times.

    According Hindenburg, roughly 40 per cent-75 per cent of Block’s accounts that they evaluated were fake, fraudulent, or subsidiary accounts traced to a single individual. The report claims that Block thrived on 'unbanked' customers. However, the report adds that most of the 'under-banked' customers were either criminals or people involved in illegal activities. 

    Even when fraudulent or other illegal activity was detected, Block did not ban the user, but simply blacklisted the account. Some of Cash App's fake accounts have usernames like 'Donald Trump' and 'Elon Musk'. Even multiple fake accounts have the user name, 'Jack Dorsey'.

    By end-2019, Block's merchant services accounted for $1.39 billion of its gross profit, as against the consumer-centric Cash App, which accounted for only $457.6 million of its gross profit. This scenario changed dramatically during the pandemic. Hindenburg says many merchant businesses downed shutters and individual businessmen activated millions of Cash App accounts to receive government incentives and unemployment doles.

    By end-2020, Cash App reported 36 million activities in a month, which figure has since ballooned to 51 million. In the same period, Cash App’s gross profit touched $1.2 billion -- growing 170% YoY -- compared with merchant services gross profit of $1.5 billion -- an 8% growth YoY.

    OF HIP-HOP AND CASH APP

    The company's strong-arm approach to compliance facilitated the mass creation of accounts with identity fraud intent and other scams, quickly suctioning out stolen funds. Block's case -- especially its Cash App, which sparked many hip-hop songs -- is quite sinister. Jack Dorsey was stated to have publicly touted how Cash App was referred to in hundreds of hip-hop songs, demonstrating its mass appeal. A review of these songs, however, presents a different picture. 

    The artists are apparently not rapping about Cash App's seamless user interface -- but are using it to refer to scams, drug-trafficking, or even hiring contract killers.

    "I paid them hitters through Cash App" goes one such line cited by Hindenburg to substantiate its claim that Block had paid to promote a song video, named 'Cash App', which spoke of paying supari killers through the app. The creator of the song video was, subsequently, arrested on charges of attempted murder.

    Cash App was said to far outstrip other apps in the US used for the purpose of sex trafficking, according to renowned a non-profit organization. Multiple Department of Justice complaints underscore how Cash App was used to facilitate sex trafficking -- including that of minors.

    THE INDIAN CONNECTION

    Block’s Indian-origin Chief Operating Officer Amrita Ahuja's name also cropped up in the Hindenburg report. Ahuja is also Member, Board of Directors, at Discord and Airbnb. In the past, she was CFO of game developer-publisher Blizzard Entertainment. In 2018, Ahuja was offered the post of CFO at Square Inc. Her parents are Indian immigrants.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 7:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pro-Khalistan supporters attack, abuse Indian-origin journalist at Washington embassy AJR

    Pro-Khalistan supporters attack, abuse Indian-origin journalist at Washington embassy

    American desis rally for India at San Francisco Consulate, shun pro-Khalistan vandals

    American desis rally for India at San Francisco Consulate, shun pro-Khalistan vandals

    25 year old trans flight attendant featured in United Airlines ad found dead at home gcw

    25-year-old trans flight attendant, featured in United Airlines ad, found dead at home

    Should the US ban TikTok? Can it? Cybersecurity expert explains risks and challenges snt

    Should the US ban TikTok? Can it? Cybersecurity expert explains risks and challenges

    Stunning 9 time lapse videos of Northern Lights that is dazzling the internet Watch here gcw

    Stunning! 9 time lapse videos of Northern Lights that is dazzling the internet; Watch here

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Did Yuzvendra Chahal try to attack Rajasthan Royals RR support staff assistant coach Trevor Penney? (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Did Yuzvendra Chahal try to attack Rajasthan Royals' support staff? (WATCH)

    football Barcelona should worry about corruption charges? Here's what La Liga President Javier Tebas has to say-ayh

    Barcelona should worry about corruption charges? Here's what La Liga President Javier Tebas has to say

    EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 SSA, Stenographer positions - adt

    EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 positions

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actresses Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee and others pay tributes RBA

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actresses Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee and others pay tributes

    Shah Rukh Khan's latest family photo gives major couple and family goals; take a look RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's latest family photo gives major couple and family goals; take a look

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon