    SpaceX launches towering Starship rocket, suffers mid-flight failure; check details

    The company attempted this launch for the first time on Monday, but a pressure valve in the Super Heavy rocket apparently froze. Teams from the corporation attempted to fix several unnamed problems so that a second effort could be made on Thursday.

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 7:41 PM IST

    Twitter chief Elon Musk's SpaceX on Thursday (April 20) launched its Starship rocket for the first time but fell short of reaching space as the towering rocket suffered a mid-flight failure. This was the culmination of years of regulatory work and technological tests.

    Meanwhile, SpaceX officials have repeatedly stressed the experimental nature of the launch and said any result that involved saw Starship get off the launchpad would be a success.

    SpaceXwanted to undertake the first orbital Starship launch as early as the summer of 2021, but there were setbacks in the development process and in obtaining FAA certification, which was finally granted late on Friday.

    It is reportedly said that SpaceX's Starship is designed to carry cargo and people beyond Earth and is critical to NASA's plan to return astronauts to the moon. Two years ago, SpaceX won a nearly $3 billion contract from NASA to use Starship as a crewed lunar lander.

