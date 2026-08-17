Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepal's President. His three-day visit aims to bolster bilateral military ties, featuring interactions with his counterpart and other dignitaries.

Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by Ram Chandra Paudel, the President of Nepal, at an Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The honour was bestowed upon COAS Seth in keeping with the unique tradition shared between the Indian and Nepali Armies.

Earlier on Monday, COAS Seth received and inspected a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters in Kathmandu during his three-day official visit to Nepal from August 17 to 19, aimed at bolstering bilateral military ties. As part of his scheduled itinerary, he also laid a wreath at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel.

Army Chief's Itinerary in Nepal

Sharing details of the visit, the Ministry of Defence stated that the Army Chief is scheduled to interact with his Nepali counterpart and receive a detailed briefing from the Director General of Military Operations, Nepali Army, on key issues of mutual strategic interest.

On August 18, COAS Seth will address student officers at the Army Command and Staff Course in Shivapuri while interacting with instructors and foreign student officers. He is also slated to hold discussions on bilateral matters with senior dignitaries of Nepal.

On the final leg of his visit on August 19, the Army Chief will travel to Pokhara to attend an Ex-Servicemen Rally. During the event, he will felicitate Veer Naris and gallantry awardees, and interact with Indian Army veterans before departing for India.

India-Nepal: A 'Roti Beti Ka Rishta'

Underlining the significance of the visit, the Ministry highlighted that India and Nepal share unparalleled historical, social, and cultural linkages, fondly described as the 'Roti Beti Ka Rishta'. Civilisational connections such as Janakpur-Ayodhya and Lumbini-Bodhgaya make the two nations natural partners bound by democratic values and a shared commitment to regional peace and stability. The visit underscores these deep-rooted military and cultural ties while opening new avenues for cooperation between both armies.

About General Dhiraj Seth

Providing context to his professional military career, General Dhiraj Seth, Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), joined the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.

Selfless service, integrity, diligence, and devotion to the military profession have helped General Seth to achieve excellence in military crafts and professionalism, thereby elevating him to the rank of Chief of the Army Staff of the esteemed Indian Army on 30 June 2026. In the four decades of his illustrious military career, he has proven his mettle as an Officer and General par excellence in all his command and staff portfolios, contributing significantly to the Indian Army's combat effectiveness and long-term transformation.

He has successfully commanded an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu & Kashmir. He has served as GOC of the Delhi Area, commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations, and led both the South Western Command and Southern Command. General Seth is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College. He has also completed the prestigious Command & Staff Course in Paris, France. Complementing his illustrious military career are pivotal strategic roles in shaping the Indian Army's modernisation trajectory, capability roadmap, and long-term force structuring initiatives.

The unique tradition heralded by today's ceremony not only strengthens the mutual ties between the Nepali Army and the Indian Army but also bolsters the historic and eternal bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, in which General Dhiraj Seth's contributions have been exemplary. (ANI)