Shocking! Bank glitch in Ireland allows excess cash withdrawal; triggers long ATM queues - WATCH

A surprising technological glitch at the Bank of Ireland sparked a rush of people heading to ATMs to withdraw substantial sums, regardless of their account balances, according to a BBC report. Social media was flooded with images and videos depicting extensive lines outside ATMs all over the country on August 15.

Although the Bank of Ireland asserted a daily withdrawal limit of 500 Euros, some individuals claimed to have successfully accessed double that amount. Interestingly, even those with low balances reportedly managed to withdraw 1,000 euros in cash, as reported by The Telegraph.

The situation prompted Ireland's national police force, the Gardaí, to intervene at various locations, aiming to prevent excessive withdrawals and disperse the gathering crowds, according to the Irish Times.

Following the chaos, the bank acknowledged facing technical difficulties but announced on Wednesday morning that the issues had been resolved. In a tweet, the bank confirmed the restoration of functionality to its app and 365 Online banking services.

Additionally, the bank issued a warning to customers, cautioning that any funds transferred or withdrawn beyond their usual limits would be deducted from their accounts.

In a statement, the bank acknowledged, "We are aware that the technical issue meant some customers were able to withdraw or transfer funds above their normal limits. These transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customers' accounts today. We urge any customer who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact us."