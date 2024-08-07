Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sheikh Hasina's next move: Delhi, UAE, or Finland? Son Sajeeb Wazed Joy reveals plans

    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed Parliament on Monday, "Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of security establishments, PM Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi."

    Sheikh Hasina's next move: Delhi, UAE, or Finland? Son Sajeeb Wazed Joy reveals plans
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 6:12 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

    Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has dismissed recent reports alleging that his mother sought asylum in several countries. Sheikh Hasina, who stepped down from her position on August 5, arrived in India shortly after her resignation. Contrary to circulating rumors, Joy confirmed that Hasina has not requested asylum from any country.

    Speaking to a news organisation on Tuesday, Joy said, "The reports about her requesting asylum are incorrect. She has not requested asylum anywhere. So the question of the UK or the US not responding yet is not true."

    Bangladesh unrest: Student leaders, other Muslims stand guard over temples and churches

    In an interview with German news outlet Deutsche Welle (DW) on Wednesday, Joy reiterated, "These are all rumours. She has not made a decision on that yet. She is going to stay in Delhi for a little while."

    Sheikh Hasina fled to India after resigning as Prime Minister amidst unprecedented anti-government protests in Bangladesh. She landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi.

    According to reports, it is allegedly said that Sheikh Hasina is in talks with other countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, in addition to those where her immediate family resides: the US, UK, Finland, and India.

    Bangladesh has been gripped by nationwide protests since June over a special job quota bill that provided reservations for families of veterans who fought in the 1971 liberation war. The protests escalated into violence last month.

    Indian High Commission in Dhaka remains operational amid voluntary evacuation of non-essential staff

    On Tuesday, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an interim government.

