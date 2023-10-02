Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman win Nobel Prize in Medicine for mRNA COVID vaccines

    The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

    Scientists whose work enabled mRNA Covid-19 vaccines win Nobel Prize for medicine snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    Katalin Kariko of Hungary and Drew Weissman of the United States have been awarded the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday for their groundbreaking work on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which played a pivotal role in the development of Covid-19 vaccines.

    The Nobel committee acknowledged their contributions, stating, "The laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times."

    Kariko and Weissman will receive their prestigious prize, which includes a diploma, a gold medal, and a $1 million check, at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10th, coinciding with the anniversary of scientist Alfred Nobel's death in 1896. Nobel established the prizes in his will.

    In the previous year, the Nobel Medicine Prize was awarded to Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, recognized for sequencing the Neanderthal genome and revealing the existence of the Denisova hominin.

    The Nobel announcements continue this week, with the Physics Prize set to be unveiled on Tuesday and the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday. Subsequently, the world eagerly awaits the announcements of the Literature Prize on Thursday and the Peace Prize on Friday. Finally, the Economics Prize will conclude the Nobel season on Monday, October 9th.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Japan moves ahead with mission to Moon with India; aims to study lunar water

    Japan moves ahead with mission to Moon with India; aims to study lunar water

    NASA Rover captures fascinating dust devil on Mars; unveils insights into Red Planet's weather snt

    NASA Rover captures fascinating dust devil on Mars; unveils insights into Red Planet's weather

    Shameful Elon Musk slams Canada PM Justin Trudeau for crushing free speech gcw

    'Shameful’: Elon Musk slams Canada PM Justin Trudeau for 'crushing free speech'

    Turkey shocker: Explosive attack rocks Ankara as Parliament prepares to reconvene; second attacker neutralized AJR

    Turkey shocker: Explosive attack rocks Ankara as Parliament prepares to reconvene; second attacker neutralized

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for October 2023; Check anr

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for October 2023; Check HERE

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh song Kara Na Mard Wala Roal goes viral WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's song ‘Kara Na Mard Wala Roal’goes viral-WATCH

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates new cancer block in Ernakulam General Hospital rkn

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates new cancer block in Ernakulam General Hospital

    'Love is like...': Bengaluru auto displaying quirky message amid busy streets captivates the internet vkp

    'Love is like...': Bengaluru auto displaying quirky message amid busy streets captivates the internet

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Stuart Broad acknowledges India's dominance at home and England prospects osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: England pacer Stuart Broad's bold admission on India's prospects of winning at home

    Rashmika Mandanna in Dubai Pushpa star grooves on her superhit songs Saami Saami and Ranjhithame RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna in Dubai: Pushpa star grooves on her superhit songs ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Ranjhithame'

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon