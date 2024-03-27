Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe pageant for 1st time ever; Rumy Alqahtani to represent Kingdom

    Rumy Alqahtani, a beauty pageant veteran and an influencer on Monday announced this news on her Instagram handle that she will be representing the kingdom in one of the most popular pageants in the world.

    Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe pageant for 1st time ever 27 year old Rumy Alqahtani to represent Kingdom know all about her gcw
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Saudi Arabia has achieved a significant milestone by officially entering the Miss Universe pageant this year for the first time. The global event is set to take place in Mexico on September 18. Rumy Alqahtani, 27, announced her entry as the Kingdom's first-ever participant in the international beauty pageant in an Instagram post.

    Taking to her social media, the Riyadh-born model and content creator wrote in her post wrote: “I am honored to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This marks the first participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe pageant."

    Alqahtani's entry is in line with that of Lujane Yacoub of Bahrain, who last year represented her nation in the Miss Universe pageant, making history as the first female from the Gulf to do so.

    Know all about Riyadh-born model

    The involvement of Alqahtani is praised as a turning point in the empowerment of Saudi women. According to a report by Gulf Today, she has previously represented the Kingdom in a number of international contests, such as Miss Asia in Malaysia, Miss Arab Peace, and Miss Europe.

    In addition to being crowned Miss Saudi Arabia, she is also Miss Middle East (Saudi Arabia), Miss Arab World Peace 2021, and Miss Woman (Saudi Arabia). She has a million Instagram followers and many more on other social media platforms, possesses a Bachelor's degree in dentistry, and speaks English, French, and Arabic fluently.

    This momentous step symbolizes Saudi Arabia's rapid reform, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The 38-year-old de facto ruler, known as MBS, has overseen changes in the country's history since becoming crown prince in June 2017.

