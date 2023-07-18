Russian authorities ban iPhones and Apple devices amid espionage concerns - Report

Russian authorities implement a ban on iPhones and Apple devices for thousands of officials due to espionage concerns, reflecting the Kremlin's worries about US intelligence agencies' activities targeting Russian state establishments.

Amid increasing concerns about espionage activities by American tech companies, Russian authorities have taken a strict stance against Apple products, imposing a ban on thousands of officials and state employees from using iPhones and other devices manufactured by the company. According to a report in Financial Times (FT), the trade ministry has declared a complete prohibition on using iPhones for "work purposes," starting from this Monday.

Various government entities, including the digital development ministry and Rostec, the state-owned company facing sanctions for its involvement in supplying Russia's military efforts in Ukraine, have either already implemented similar bans or announced their intention to do so, as per the FT report. The decision to ban iPhones, iPads, and other Apple gadgets in leading ministries and institutions reflects the Kremlin and the Federal Security Service's mounting worries about increased espionage activities by US intelligence agencies targeting Russian state establishments.

FT quoted a source close to a Russian government agency, stating that security officials, including FSB employees holding civilian positions like deputy ministers, expressed concerns about the safety of iPhones and advocated for adopting alternative devices.

This move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin's order, issued a month after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, which called for organizations involved in "critical information infrastructure" - including healthcare, science, and the financial sector - to transition to domestically developed software by 2025.

The Kremlin has long desired to have state institutions shift away from foreign technology, but some Russian analysts remain skeptical that the current ban will be sufficient to allay suspicions surrounding potential access by western intelligence agencies to sensitive information on Russian government activities.

Andrey Soldatov, a Russia security and intelligence services expert, informed the outlet, "Officials truly believe that Americans can use their equipment for wiretapping. The FSB has long been concerned about the use of iPhones for professional contacts, but the presidential administration and other officials opposed restrictions simply because they liked iPhones."

The report suggested that similar bans would soon be enforced in the finance and energy ministries and other official bodies. However, a Rostec representative informed FT that the use of Apple devices for personal purposes is still permitted. As of now, there has been no official comment from the Russian government or the ministries concerned.