Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian authorities ban iPhones and Apple devices amid espionage concerns - Report

    Russian authorities implement a ban on iPhones and Apple devices for thousands of officials due to espionage concerns, reflecting the Kremlin's worries about US intelligence agencies' activities targeting Russian state establishments.

    Russian authorities ban iPhones and Apple devices amid espionage concerns - Report snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    Amid increasing concerns about espionage activities by American tech companies, Russian authorities have taken a strict stance against Apple products, imposing a ban on thousands of officials and state employees from using iPhones and other devices manufactured by the company. According to a report in Financial Times (FT), the trade ministry has declared a complete prohibition on using iPhones for "work purposes," starting from this Monday.

    Various government entities, including the digital development ministry and Rostec, the state-owned company facing sanctions for its involvement in supplying Russia's military efforts in Ukraine, have either already implemented similar bans or announced their intention to do so, as per the FT report. The decision to ban iPhones, iPads, and other Apple gadgets in leading ministries and institutions reflects the Kremlin and the Federal Security Service's mounting worries about increased espionage activities by US intelligence agencies targeting Russian state establishments.

    FT quoted a source close to a Russian government agency, stating that security officials, including FSB employees holding civilian positions like deputy ministers, expressed concerns about the safety of iPhones and advocated for adopting alternative devices.

    This move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin's order, issued a month after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, which called for organizations involved in "critical information infrastructure" - including healthcare, science, and the financial sector - to transition to domestically developed software by 2025.

    The Kremlin has long desired to have state institutions shift away from foreign technology, but some Russian analysts remain skeptical that the current ban will be sufficient to allay suspicions surrounding potential access by western intelligence agencies to sensitive information on Russian government activities.

    Andrey Soldatov, a Russia security and intelligence services expert, informed the outlet, "Officials truly believe that Americans can use their equipment for wiretapping. The FSB has long been concerned about the use of iPhones for professional contacts, but the presidential administration and other officials opposed restrictions simply because they liked iPhones."

    The report suggested that similar bans would soon be enforced in the finance and energy ministries and other official bodies. However, a Rostec representative informed FT that the use of Apple devices for personal purposes is still permitted. As of now, there has been no official comment from the Russian government or the ministries concerned.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Mysterious object washes up on Australian beach; internet links it to UFOs, MH370 flight, Chandrayaan-3 & more snt

    Mysterious object washes up on Australian beach; internet links it to UFOs, MH370 flight, Chandrayaan-3 & more

    Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, celebrates Apollo 11's 54th anniversary with special steak and eggs meal snt

    Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, celebrates Apollo 11's 54th anniversary with special steak and eggs meal

    Birthrate in Japan doubles after THIS company banned long working hours; check details AJR

    Birthrate in Japan doubles after THIS company banned long working hours; check details

    Kerch Bridge attack: Why Ukraine's bombing of Crimea Bridge hurts Russia snt

    Kerch Bridge attack: Why Ukraine's bombing of Crimea Bridge hurts Russia

    Some job losses are inevitable: UK new AI task force head on Artificial Intelligence

    Some job losses are inevitable: UK new AI task force head on Artificial Intelligence

    Recent Stories

    Congress protects idea of India, not interested in PM post: Mallikarjun Kharge at Opposition meet AJR

    Congress protects idea of India, not interested in PM post: Mallikarjun Kharge at Opposition meet

    OMG 2 song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi: Akshay Kumar drops first track from much-awaited satirical comedy film vma

    OMG 2 song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi: Akshay Kumar drops first track from much-awaited satirical comedy film

    tennis Whoops Carlos Alcaraz drops Wimbledon 2023 trophy during live TV interview - WATCH snt

    Whoops! Carlos Alcaraz drops Wimbledon 2023 trophy during live TV interview - WATCH

    Nora Fatehi HOT video and photos: Actress in Miami shares vacay pictures; take a look RBA

    Nora Fatehi HOT video and photos: Actress in Miami shares vacay pictures; take a look

    Hawa Mahal to Nahargarh Fort: 7 places to visit when in Jaipur ATG

    Hawa Mahal to Nahargarh Fort: 7 places to visit when in Jaipur

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon