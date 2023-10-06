Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'He is an idiot...' Russia's Vladimir Putin slams ex-Canadian Parliament speaker over Nazi celebration (WATCH)

    Russian President Putin criticizes the former Canadian parliament speaker for celebrating a Ukrainian WWII veteran with Nazi ties during a visit by Ukraine's President. The incident sparked diplomatic tensions, leading to the speaker's resignation and a subsequent apology from the Canadian Prime Minister.

    Russia Vladimir Putin slams ex-Canadian Parliament speaker over Nazi celebration
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Canada's former parliament speaker, labelling him an "idiot," following an incident where the Canadian legislature celebrated a Ukrainian World War II veteran who had fought alongside the Nazis during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Canada last month.

    During Zelensky's visit to parliament, parliament speaker Anthony Ruta hailed an elderly Ukrainian immigrant from his district as a hero, leading to a standing ovation. Ruta resigned when it was discovered that the veteran had served in a Nazi-affiliated military unit.

    Putin remarked, "If the speaker of the Canadian parliament suggests that this Canadian-Ukrainian or Ukrainian-Canadian fought against the Russians during World War II, he should understand that he fought on Hitler's side."

    The Russian leader continued, "Let's assume he doesn't know this, but if he doesn't know that Hitler and his forces fought against Russia during the war, then he's an idiot. It means he just didn't attend school."

    Putin further stated that if the parliament speaker was aware that the Ukrainian veteran had fought alongside the Nazis, he was a "wretch." He added, "It's one or the other."

    He criticized the applause for the Nazi veteran, especially by the president of Ukraine, who has Jewish ancestry.

    Following the diplomatic tensions, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an "unreserved" apology to Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation for the situation.

    Putin deployed troops to Ukraine in February 2022, citing concerns about the glorification of pro-Nazi figures in Ukraine and the need for "de-nazification."

    Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, acknowledged the "terrible mistake" of honouring the Nazi-affiliated veteran. She urged Canadians to recognize how Putin exploits such mistakes for propaganda purposes and emphasized the importance of countering Russian propaganda

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Decoding the Burevestnik missile: A closer look at Russia's controversial nuclear-powered weapon snt

    Decoding the Burevestnik missile: A closer look at Russia's controversial nuclear-powered weapon

    India is a powerful country growing stronger under PM Modi: Russian President Vladimir Putin AJR

    'India is a powerful country, growing stronger under PM Modi': Russian President Vladimir Putin | WATCH

    Declare likes of CNN, Reuters as terrorist organisations Croatian MEP's measure to beat fake news - WATCH snt

    'Declare likes of CNN, Reuters as terrorist organisations': Croatian MEP's measure to beat fake news - WATCH

    Angry citizen lashes out at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over housing, carbon tax and foreign aid - WATCH snt

    'You piece of s**t': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau confronted by angry citizen over cost of living & more - WATCH

    Attempts to drive wedge between Russia, India are pointless Putin warns Western nations WATCH AJR

    'Attempts to drive wedge between Russia, India are pointless': Putin warns Western nations | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Gurmeet Choudhary's life saving CPR act goes viral; netizens applaud SHG

    Gurmeet Choudhary's life saving CPR act goes viral; netizens applaud

    Syro Malabar church forms religious court for trial of Kerala priest who claimed graft in Thamarassery diocese anr

    Syro Malabar church forms religious court for trial of Kerala priest who claimed graft in Thamarassery diocese

    Decoding the Burevestnik missile: A closer look at Russia's controversial nuclear-powered weapon snt

    Decoding the Burevestnik missile: A closer look at Russia's controversial nuclear-powered weapon

    Ranbir Kapoor skips ED summons, spotted at Mumbai clinic RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor skips ED summons, spotted at Mumbai clinic

    Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2023 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Fold 5 S23 Ultra more on DISCOUNT Check offers and deals gcw

    Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2023: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, S23 Ultra & more on DISCOUNT! Check offers and deals

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon