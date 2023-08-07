Russia-Ukraine war: India joins peace dialogue hosted by Saudi Arabia

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized India's consistent diplomatic engagement with Russia and Ukraine since the conflict's onset. Upholding UN Charter principles and international law, Doval stressed the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a concerted effort to bolster global peace and stability, India participated in the Ukraine peace discussions convened by Saudi Arabia in the coastal city of Jeddah. The two-day meeting witnessed the engagement of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who underscored India's unwavering commitment to fostering connections with Russia and Ukraine at the highest diplomatic levels since the conflict's outset.

During the conference, NSA Doval reaffirmed India's steadfast adherence to the principles embedded in the UN Charter and international law. He accentuated the paramount importance of upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity, extending this imperative to all nations without exception.

In light of the tumultuous global climate, particularly affecting the Global South, NSA Doval addressed the pressing challenges generated by the ongoing conflict. India has been an active contributor to humanitarian aid to Ukraine while also extending economic support to neighbouring countries within the Global South.

India's approach consistently champions dialogue and diplomacy as the sole avenue to achieving enduring tranquillity. The meeting acknowledged the presence of several constructive peace proposals, each offering favourable attributes, yet none gaining mutual acceptance. Central to the discussions was the endeavour to uncover a solution agreeable to all pertinent stakeholders. India is firmly committed to sustaining its role as an engaged and cooperative partner in the pursuit of a comprehensive and enduring resolution to the conflict.

NSA Ajit Doval reiterated that nothing would bring India greater satisfaction and contentment than a peaceful resolution for Ukraine and its broader region.

The peace talks included representatives from nations including Chile, Egypt, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Zambia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, recently delineated the Ukrainian Peace Formula comprising 10 fundamental tenets. Implementation of these points, according to Yermak, holds the potential to secure peace within Ukraine while also establishing mechanisms to counter prospective global conflicts.