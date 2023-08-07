Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: India joins peace dialogue hosted by Saudi Arabia

    National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized India's consistent diplomatic engagement with Russia and Ukraine since the conflict's onset. Upholding UN Charter principles and international law, Doval stressed the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Russia Ukraine war: India joins peace dialogue hosted by Saudi Arabia
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    In a concerted effort to bolster global peace and stability, India participated in the Ukraine peace discussions convened by Saudi Arabia in the coastal city of Jeddah. The two-day meeting witnessed the engagement of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who underscored India's unwavering commitment to fostering connections with Russia and Ukraine at the highest diplomatic levels since the conflict's outset.

    During the conference, NSA Doval reaffirmed India's steadfast adherence to the principles embedded in the UN Charter and international law. He accentuated the paramount importance of upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity, extending this imperative to all nations without exception.

    In light of the tumultuous global climate, particularly affecting the Global South, NSA Doval addressed the pressing challenges generated by the ongoing conflict. India has been an active contributor to humanitarian aid to Ukraine while also extending economic support to neighbouring countries within the Global South.

    India's approach consistently champions dialogue and diplomacy as the sole avenue to achieving enduring tranquillity. The meeting acknowledged the presence of several constructive peace proposals, each offering favourable attributes, yet none gaining mutual acceptance. Central to the discussions was the endeavour to uncover a solution agreeable to all pertinent stakeholders. India is firmly committed to sustaining its role as an engaged and cooperative partner in the pursuit of a comprehensive and enduring resolution to the conflict.

    NSA Ajit Doval reiterated that nothing would bring India greater satisfaction and contentment than a peaceful resolution for Ukraine and its broader region.

    The peace talks included representatives from nations including Chile, Egypt, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Zambia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, recently delineated the Ukrainian Peace Formula comprising 10 fundamental tenets. Implementation of these points, according to Yermak, holds the potential to secure peace within Ukraine while also establishing mechanisms to counter prospective global conflicts.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How an American billionaire pushed propaganda for China in India

    How an American billionaire pushed propaganda for China in India

    Mysterious case of the 'closed' Ain Dubai, the world's largest Ferris wheel

    Mysterious case of the 'closed' Ain Dubai, the world's largest Ferris wheel

    G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden to reach New Delhi on September 8

    G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden to reach New Delhi on September 8

    Hiroshima attack: On this day in 1945 the atomic bomb shook the world

    Hiroshima attack: On this day in 1945 the atomic bomb shook the world

    Dont stay quiet Imran Khan being held at 'undisclosed' location, asks supporters to protest WATCH AJR

    'Don't stay quiet': Imran Khan being held at 'undisclosed' location, asks supporters to protest | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 15 series launch event likely on September 13 sale to begin from September 22 gcw

    iPhone 15 series launch event likely on September 13, sale to begin from September 22

    7 best shark movies to watch RBA EAI

    7 best shark movies to watch on OTT

    Breaking: Sandalwood Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passes away vkp

    Breaking: Sandalwood Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passes away

    Football WATCH: Arteta 'relieved' after Arsenal beats Man City on penalties to clinch Community Shield title osf

    WATCH: Arteta 'relieved' after Arsenal beats Man City on penalties to clinch Community Shield title

    How an American billionaire pushed propaganda for China in India

    How an American billionaire pushed propaganda for China in India

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon