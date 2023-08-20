Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war could drag on for decades, warns former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev

    Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has warned that the war between Russia and Ukraine may end up dragging on for decades.

    Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, has issued a warning that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine could extend for decades, suggesting that the West is destined to face defeat in this conflict. Medvedev articulated that regardless of whether it takes years or even decades, Russia sees no alternative but to persist in the struggle.

    “Should it take years or even decades, then so be it. We have no choice: either we will destroy their hostile political regime, or the collective West will eventually tear Russia to pieces,” Medvedev wrote in a Telegram post on Saturday. 

    The former Kremlin leader underscored that such an outcome would be undesirable for all parties involved. He warned that in case Russia loses the battle, the West will also “perish” with Russia as well. “Nobody needs this," Medvedev noted.

    Medvedev characterized Ukraine as a state with a "terrorist" essence, emphasizing Russia's determination to completely disassemble it and prevent 'this filth' from emerging again. He also framed the conflict as 'existential' for Russia, a battle for its very survival.

    In contrast, Medvedev portrayed the current hostilities as a "strange war" for the collective West, where the conflict's human cost may not resonate deeply with them. He predicted that Western support for Ukraine, while it lasts, will eventually wane as their own interests are affected to a greater degree.

    “For them, this is a strange war in which people who are strangers to them are dying. And while they do not feel sorry for them, the West will never go beyond the point when its own interests get hurt too much,” the former Russian President said.

    “Someone else’s war sooner or later becomes boring, costly, and irrelevant.”

    Moscow has persistently cautioned the United States and its NATO allies about the risk of a nuclear confrontation. The US and NATO countries have been the primary sources of military support for Ukraine since Russia initiated its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February of the previous year.

