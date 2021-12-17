  • Facebook
    Russia's Sputnik V provides 'strong' defence against Omicron, says RDIF

    According to government statistics, the vaccine outperformed other alternatives, including those created utilising mRNA technology, three to seven times. Meanwhile, Sputnik Light had an efficiency of 80%.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Russia, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 8:18 PM IST
    As the number of Omicron cases increases worldwide, with infections already documented on six continents, Russia's Sputnik-V announced that its vaccine is effective against the new mutation. Developed by Russia's Ministry of Health's Gamaleya Research Institute, Sputnik V displayed strong viral neutralising activity (VNA) against the Omicron. According to government statistics, the vaccine outperformed other alternatives, including those created utilising mRNA technology, three to seven times. Meanwhile, Sputnik Light had an efficiency of 80%.

    According to a press release from Gamaleya Centre, Sputnik V has the best viral neutralisation results against Omicron compared to other vaccines. It stimulates a powerful and long-lasting T-cell response. Omicron expects Sputnik V to give long-term protection against serious illness. It went on to say that using the Sputnik Light as a booster significantly boosts viral neutralising ability against Omicron. In this early laboratory investigation, virus neutralising activity against Omicron is enhanced 2-3 months following a Sputnik Light booster. According to the announcement, 100% of people who were revaccinated using Sputnik Light as a booster generated neutralising antibodies against Omicron.

    Sputnik V constructed the spike protein using SARS-CoV-2 genetic instructions and saves the information in double-stranded DNA. The vaccine was created using adenoviruses, which are viruses that cause colds. Meanwhile, Sputnik Light has a similar architecture and employs recombinant human adenovirus to convey the instructions for spike proteins. The vaccine is designed similarly to the J&J vaccine, which uses human adenovirus serotype number 26. According to initial reports, Sputnik V would be delivered in two doses separated by 21 days. Gamaleya previously said that the two doses of Sputnik V had a 91% efficacy rate, whereas the single dosage had a 79% efficacy rate.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 8:18 PM IST
