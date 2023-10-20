Rare 96-year-old Macallan Scotch Whisky bottle to be auctioned in London for whopping price

Sotheby's will hold an auction for a bottle of 96-year-old Scotch whisky, with a starting bid of up to 1.2 million pounds next month. The advance bidding will start on November 1.

London: Next month, Sotheby's will hold an auction for a bottle of "the most sought-after Scotch whisky," with a starting bid of up to 1.2 million pounds (Rs 12,06,35,465), the auction house announced on Thursday (Oct 19). It stated that on November 18 in London, a 96-year-old bottle of single malt from distiller Macallan called The Macallan Adami 1926 would be up for auction with a price estimate of over 750,000 pounds. On November 1, advance bidding will start.

In 2019, Sotheby's sold a version of The Macallan 1926 for 1.5 million pounds, setting a record price for any wine or spirit bottle. The record was broken three times as a result of three separate whisky bottle varieties that showed up at auctions in 2018 and 2019.

Only 40 bottles of The Macallan 1926 were produced, making it the distillery's oldest vintage after spending six decades maturing in sherry casks.

According to Sotheby's, up to 14 of the 40 were presented to Macallan clients, including the record-breaker, and were embellished with the prestigious Fine and Rare label. Italian painter Valerio Adami created the labels for 12 of the bottles, one of which will go on sale next month. The distillery has completed reconditioning on the first bottle that will be put up for auction. This includes changing the cork and adding fresh adhesive to the bottle labels' corners.