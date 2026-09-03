BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been nominated to represent the Indian Parliament at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 4 to 6.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been nominated to represent the Parliament of India at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, scheduled to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 4 to 6.

Expressing his gratitude for the nomination, Chadha took to X and stated, "Honoured to have been selected to represent the Indian Parliament at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from 4th to 6th September. My gratitude to the Hon'ble Vice President of India for nominating me to this delegation."

About the Inter-Parliamentary Union

Highlighting the significance of the global forum, the BJP MP noted that the IPU, founded in 1889 and headquartered in Geneva, is the world's oldest and largest body of national parliaments, bringing together 180 Member Parliaments and 15 Associate Members.

Conference Theme and Agenda

Speaking on the focus of this year's summit, Chadha shared, "This year's theme: 'Reclaiming human rights, justice and dignity for all in turbulent times.' Over three days, young legislators from across the world will debate youth rights in conflict, digital rights and online safety, climate resilience and justice and economic opportunity for the youth."

India's Role and Diplomatic Context

He further emphasised India's democratic strength and demographic advantage on the global stage, stating, "India is the world's largest democracy and home to one of its youngest populations, and on every one of these questions, our Parliament has a lot to offer and something to learn."

Noting the diplomatic context following recent high-level bilateral engagements between India and Uzbekistan, Chadha added, "As Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji just concluded his successful visit to Uzbekistan, it is the privilege of our delegation to play a small role in carrying the momentum forward on the parliamentary side of our partnership."

Encouraging Youth Participation in IPU

According to official website of Inter-Parliamentary Union, in 2018, the IPU became the first international organization to introduce incentives to encourage more young parliamentarians to attend its meetings. Parliamentary delegations who bring young MPs to IPU Assemblies receive extra votes and speaking time. (ANI)