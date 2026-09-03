Belgian minister Theo Francken stated his country has a direct security interest in India's military expansion, calling it a stabilising factor and counterweight to China. He discussed deals for tank parts, rockets, rifles, and maritime tech.

Belgium Defence and Trade Minister Theo Francken on Thursday talked about the growing defence cooperation with India and said New Delhi wants to rapidly expand its military-industrial base and his country has a direct security interest in that. He said in a post on X that India is a stabilising factor in South Asia and in the Indian Ocean. “India wants to rapidly expand its military-industrial base. We have a direct security interest in that. India is a stabilising factor in South Asia and in the Indian Ocean, a vital artery for our economy. A stronger India can provide a useful counterweight to China’s dominance in Asia and thus ensure a more stable balance of power. India is also a useful factor in the search for peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine,” Francken said, according to translation of his post.

Bilateral Defence Ties and Industrial Cooperation

Francken is part of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s delegation to India. He said Indian companies operate on a scale that is unthinkable in Europe. “That opens up economic prospects for our defence companies. We are here to turn those into concrete cooperation,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Francken in New Delhi, where the two leaders evaluated bilateral defence ties alongside defence industrial cooperation. Singh noted that multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), alongside contracts regarding defence industrial collaboration, were formally executed.

Specific Defence Collaborations

Francken also referred to tensions between India and China in the past and the Galwan clash. “Border disputes with China in the Himalayas have led to countless deadly conflicts with China over the years, the last one in 2020. India wants to strengthen itself there with a new tank that can operate at very high altitudes (+5000 m): the ‘Zorawar’. The Belgian company John Cockerill can supply the tank turrets for it. Another Belgian company, OIP, is already supplying sights for their heavy ‘main battle tank’ Arjun,” he said.

“Thales Belgium already produces 70mm rockets in India. FN Herstal also now has an agreement in hand to produce rifles in India together with an Indian company. Minister Singh expressed his high expectations for this cooperation at our meeting,” he added.

Maritime Security and Naval Expertise

Francken also talked about defence cooperation with bearing on maritime trade. “Expertise for the Indian navy Due to its location and complex geopolitical environment, India is entirely dependent on the sea for its foreign trade. That makes the Indian economy vulnerable to maritime blockades. The Indian navy is therefore investing heavily in mine countermeasures. Belgian companies like the Ostend-based Exail Robotics are world leaders in underwater drones for mine countermeasures. We also have the NATO Center of Excellence for Mine Countermeasures in Ostend. Intensive cooperation is a natural fit here. The Indians are explicitly asking for it,” he said.

Strengthening Future Cooperation

“This is just a glimpse of the various ways Belgium and India can strengthen each other militarily. To seize this momentum, we have appointed a permanent Belgian defense attaché in New Delhi, who will also be accredited for Singapore. We will also intensify cooperation in the area of training, and our frigate Leopold 1 will call at the port of Mumbai,” he added. (ANI)