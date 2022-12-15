Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2022 Christmas card is all about love & family; Check out

    The new family photograph shows William and Kate walking hand-in-hand with their three children. William and Middleton wore blue jeans with long-sleeved shirts while the children opted to pair their shorts with short-sleeved shirts.

    A new family photo for Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Christmas card for 2022 has been revealed. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the shot on social media after it was taken earlier this year at their residence in Norfolk, England, by Matt Porteous, a photographer who has previously captured the family.

    According to a report, the new family portrait depicts William and Kate strolling hand-in-hand with their three kids, Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7), and Prince Louis (4), on a lovely day. While the kids elected to wear their shorts with short-sleeved shirts, William and Middleton donned blue trousers and long-sleeved shirts.

    “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” the photo was captioned on their social media account.

    The royal family has a practise of revealing which of their favourite photos they have picked for the Christmas cards they send out each year.

    The reveal comes just two days after King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, sent out their own holiday card.  The picture was taken at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September when he was still the Prince of Wales.  ''We're pleased to share this year's Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort,'' the caption reads.

    In recent years, the family has appeared more at ease in their Christmas photos. The family was seen sitting on haystacks in a 2020 snapshot, looking snug close to one another while wearing sweaters.

    The royal family is a little happier thanks to the new holiday card after a trying year. On September 8 of this year, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, and King Charles III assumed the throne.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
