16-yr-old Indian-origin teen dies after jumping off US Golden Gate Bridge

The coastal guards said they immediately carried out a two-hour search and rescue operation after they confirmed they saw "a human" jumping from the bridge. There is not much evidence to support the boy's survival, they claimed.

An Indian American teenager is believed to have jumped off the famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and died, according to his parents and officials of the US Coastal Guards. Bicycle, phone, and backpack belonging to the 16-year-old youngster were discovered on the bridge. According to them, the 12th student is thought to have leaped from the bridge at about 4:58 p.m.

The coastal guards reported that when they established they saw "a human" drop from the bridge, they promptly launched a two-hour search and rescue effort. There is not much evidence to support the boy's survival, they claimed.

Also Read | China is the world's biggest jailer of journalists this year

According to community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria, this is the fourth instance in which an Indian American has jumped from the Golden Bridge in what appears to be an attempt at suicide.

25 individuals took their own lives on the Golden Gate Bridge last year, and approximately 2,000 suicide cases have been documented since the bridge opened in 1937, according to the Bridge Rail Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that seeks to prevent suicides on the bridge.

Also Read | China amassing forces along LAC; Tawang clash shows provocative trend: US

The 1.7-mile bridge will have a 20-foot-wide iron mesh installed on both sides by the state government. The project, which was supposed to be finished by January of this year, is now running behind schedule, and the price of building it has increased from €137.26 million to about €386.64 million. The project's work began in 2018.

(WIth PTI Inputs)