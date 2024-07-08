Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Powerful winds, torrential rains strike Texas as hurricane Beryl makes landfall; WATCH dramatic videos

    Hurricane Beryl has made a forceful entry onto the Texas coast near Houston, marking its landfall with sustained winds clocking at 75mph (120km/h).

    Powerful winds, torrential rains strike Texas as hurricane Beryl makes landfall; WATCH dramatic videos
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    Hurricane Beryl has made a forceful entry onto the Texas coast near Houston, marking its landfall with sustained winds clocking at 75mph (120km/h). The storm, moving northwest at 10mph, struck near Matagorda, prompting urgent preparations across the region.

    Coastal residents hurriedly boarded up windows and authorities ordered mandatory evacuations for beach towns, underscoring the storm's deadly impact already felt across Mexico and the Caribbean. The Storm Prediction Center issued a tornado watch covering an expansive area encompassing over 7 million people, with parts of eastern Texas also under flood watch.

    Forecasters predict temperatures soaring above 90°F (32°C) in the upcoming days, with heat indices expected to peak at 108°F on Sunday. The National Hurricane Service (NHC) urged swift completion of preparations in Texas, emphasizing the storm's imminent threat.

    Dan Patrick, serving as acting governor in the absence of Greg Abbott, highlighted concerns over evacuation readiness, noting limited traffic on evacuation routes. More than 120 counties were declared under disaster status, reflecting the gravity of Beryl's threat to Texas.

    The NHC issued regular updates as the storm approached, emphasizing its intensified impact following its earlier rampage through the Caribbean as the Atlantic's earliest recorded category-5 hurricane. Climate experts attribute such storms to the ongoing climate crisis, projecting an above-average hurricane season this summer.

    Michael Brennan, NHC director, urged residents in storm surge zones to heed evacuation orders promptly, particularly those in vulnerable barrier islands. Port operations in Corpus Christi were suspended due to expected gale-force winds, with other key ports along the Texas coast also initiating restrictions, notably impacting the oil industry.

    Amidst the storm's approach, Elon Musk's SpaceX took precautionary measures, securing equipment and rolling back operations at its South Padre Island launch site.

    As Hurricane Beryl continues its path across Texas, the region braces for potential power outages, flooding, and widespread disruption, underscoring the critical need for residents to prioritize safety and preparedness.

    Here's a look at some of the dramatic videos that have surfaced on social media platform X:

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 5:16 PM IST
