'PM Modi most popular world leader for reason': Watch US Secretary of Commerce hails this 'visionary'

In the video shared by Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Ambassdor of India to United States), U.S. Secretary of Commerce could be heard saying: “He is the most popular world leader for a reason; he is a visionary; and his level of commitment to people of Indian is indescribable..his desire to lift people out of poverty and move forward as a global power is real; & it’s happening.” ⁦⁦

With a 76% approval rating, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again maintained his title as the "most popular" leader in the world. PM Modi left behind his US and UK counterparts Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak, a survey released by Morning Consult stated.

According to the ranking, PM Modi has higher approval ratings than other world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. 22 world leaders were polled for the poll's rankings.According to the study, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came in second place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approval ratings of 61%.

