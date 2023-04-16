Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'PM Modi most popular world leader for reason': Watch US Secretary of Commerce hails this 'visionary'

    US Commerce Secretary praised PM Modi and called him a 'visionary'. She further said, "Modi is the most popular world leader. He is a visionary. His commitment to the people of India is indescribable."
     

    PM Modi most popular world leader for reason Watch US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo hail this visionary gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

    US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him 'visionary' and spoke about his desire to lift Indians and move forward as a global power.

    In the video shared by Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Ambassdor of India to United States),  U.S. Secretary of Commerce  could be heard saying: “He is the most popular world leader for a reason; he is a visionary; and his level of commitment to people of Indian 🇮🇳is indescribable..his desire to lift people out of poverty and move🇮🇳 forward as a global power is real; & it’s happening.” ⁦⁦

    With a 76% approval rating, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again maintained his title as the "most popular" leader in the world.  PM Modi left behind his US and UK counterparts Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak, a survey released by Morning Consult stated.

    According to the ranking, PM Modi has higher approval ratings than other world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. 22 world leaders were polled for the poll's rankings.According to the study, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came in second place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approval ratings of 61%.
     

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
