PM Modi joins international leaders in condemning Hamas attack on Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his solidarity with Israel, stating on X, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

World leaders have united in their call for an end to hostilities and the safe passage of civilians as the "war" between Israel and Hamas intensifies. The conflict escalated after the Palestinian militant group launched a barrage of rockets into Israel, resulting in reports of Hamas militants taking several Israelis hostage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his solidarity with Israel, stating on X, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed shock and affirmed Israel's right to self-defense: "I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens. Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice."

French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his condemnation of the terrorist attacks and expressed solidarity with the victims: "I strongly condemn the current terrorist attacks against Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families, and loved ones."

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced the Hamas attacks and offered Germany's support to Israel: "Horrifying news reaches us today from Israel. The rocket fire from Gaza and the escalating violence shock us deeply. Germany condemns these Hamas attacks and stands by Israel."

The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte communicated his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist violence and reiterated support for Israel's right to self-defense: "Just spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel. I told him that the Netherlands unequivocally condemns this terrorist violence and fully supports Israel's right to defend itself."