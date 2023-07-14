Explained: How does France celebrate Bastille Day in Paris?

The Bastille Day Parade is a testament to France's unwavering spirit, unity, and the enduring values it upholds. Let us take a closer look at the grandeur and significance of the Bastille Day Parade, exploring its highlights and the mesmerizing spectacle it offers.

The Bastille Day Parade, held annually on July 14th in Paris, is a magnificent display of French military prowess and national pride. This captivating procession down the iconic Champs-Élysées not only pays homage to France's rich history but also showcases its modern military capabilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 2023 parade as France's guest of honour.

Historical Significance

The Bastille Day Parade is deeply rooted in the historical event that it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution (1789-1799). It symbolizes the overthrow of the monarchy and the triumph of liberty and equality. That was one of the French Revolution's decisive moments. The founding principles of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity remain the country’s motto even today. Since its inception, the parade has become an integral part of the French National Day celebrations, symbolizing the nation's commitment to defending its values and preserving its heritage.

The Procession

The procession begins with the stirring sight of French military troops marching down the Champs-Élysées with precision and discipline. Dressed in their colourful uniforms, soldiers from various branches of the French armed forces, including the army, navy, air force, and gendarmerie, take centre stage. The rhythmic beat of drums resonates through the air as the troops showcase their impeccable drill formations and synchronized movements.

Military Equipment and Technology

One of the highlights of the Bastille Day Parade is the display of advanced military equipment and technology. Spectators are treated to an impressive showcase of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery, and cutting-edge weaponry. These modern marvels underscore France's commitment to defence and its dedication to maintaining a strong and technologically advanced military force.

Aerial Displays

The Bastille Day Parade features breathtaking aerial displays by the French Air Force. State-of-the-art fighter jets and helicopters soar through the skies, leaving trails of colourful smoke behind. Pilots showcase their exceptional skills as they perform daring manoeuvres, acrobatics, and synchronized fly-pasts. The roar of jet engines reverberates through the air, captivating the audience below and instilling a sense of awe and admiration.

International Participation

In addition to showcasing the might of the French military, the Bastille Day Parade often includes participation from international military contingents. This year, an Indian tri-services contingent is taking part in the parade. The gesture serves as a platform to foster camaraderie and collaboration among nations. Foreign troops, marching alongside their French counterparts, symbolize the solidarity and cooperation between France and its allies in upholding peace and security globally.

Champs de Mars Concert

The Concert de Paris is a relatively recent addition to the Bastille Day celebrations. Set against the magnificent backdrop of the Champs de Mars park beneath the iconic Eiffel Tower, this enchanting event brings together classical music enthusiasts from far and wide. Continuing its remarkable legacy, the two-hour concert will mark its 11th consecutive year in 2023. As in previous editions, the renowned French National Orchestra will take the stage, accompanied by the esteemed choir and choir school of Radio France.

Fireworks

One of the most iconic sights during France's July 14 festivities is the spectacular display of fireworks illuminating the night sky, particularly around the majestic Eiffel Tower. The mesmerizing 30-minute showcase commences right after the Concert de Paris and features a harmonious fusion of contemporary music synchronized with the dazzling pyrotechnics. In recent times, the addition of illuminated drones has added an extra element of visual delight to the show. For the year 2023, the chosen theme for the display is "Freedom," encapsulating the spirit of liberation and unity.

Photograph Courtesy: Wirestock/Freepik.com