Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: How does France celebrate Bastille Day in Paris?

    The Bastille Day Parade is a testament to France's unwavering spirit, unity, and the enduring values it upholds. Let us take a closer look at the grandeur and significance of the Bastille Day Parade, exploring its highlights and the mesmerizing spectacle it offers.

    PM Modi in France visit How do the French celebrate Bastille Day in Paris
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    The Bastille Day Parade, held annually on July 14th in Paris, is a magnificent display of French military prowess and national pride. This captivating procession down the iconic Champs-Élysées not only pays homage to France's rich history but also showcases its modern military capabilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 2023 parade as France's guest of honour. 

    Historical Significance 

    The Bastille Day Parade is deeply rooted in the historical event that it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution (1789-1799). It symbolizes the overthrow of the monarchy and the triumph of liberty and equality. That was one of the French Revolution's decisive moments. The founding principles of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity remain the country’s motto even today. Since its inception, the parade has become an integral part of the French National Day celebrations, symbolizing the nation's commitment to defending its values and preserving its heritage.

    The Procession

    The procession begins with the stirring sight of French military troops marching down the Champs-Élysées with precision and discipline. Dressed in their colourful uniforms, soldiers from various branches of the French armed forces, including the army, navy, air force, and gendarmerie, take centre stage. The rhythmic beat of drums resonates through the air as the troops showcase their impeccable drill formations and synchronized movements.

    Military Equipment and Technology 

    One of the highlights of the Bastille Day Parade is the display of advanced military equipment and technology. Spectators are treated to an impressive showcase of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery, and cutting-edge weaponry. These modern marvels underscore France's commitment to defence and its dedication to maintaining a strong and technologically advanced military force.

    Aerial Displays

    The Bastille Day Parade features breathtaking aerial displays by the French Air Force. State-of-the-art fighter jets and helicopters soar through the skies, leaving trails of colourful smoke behind. Pilots showcase their exceptional skills as they perform daring manoeuvres, acrobatics, and synchronized fly-pasts. The roar of jet engines reverberates through the air, captivating the audience below and instilling a sense of awe and admiration.

    International Participation

    In addition to showcasing the might of the French military, the Bastille Day Parade often includes participation from international military contingents. This year, an Indian tri-services contingent is taking part in the parade. The gesture serves as a platform to foster camaraderie and collaboration among nations. Foreign troops, marching alongside their French counterparts, symbolize the solidarity and cooperation between France and its allies in upholding peace and security globally.

    Champs de Mars Concert

    The Concert de Paris is a relatively recent addition to the Bastille Day celebrations. Set against the magnificent backdrop of the Champs de Mars park beneath the iconic Eiffel Tower, this enchanting event brings together classical music enthusiasts from far and wide. Continuing its remarkable legacy, the two-hour concert will mark its 11th consecutive year in 2023. As in previous editions, the renowned French National Orchestra will take the stage, accompanied by the esteemed choir and choir school of Radio France.

    Fireworks

    One of the most iconic sights during France's July 14 festivities is the spectacular display of fireworks illuminating the night sky, particularly around the majestic Eiffel Tower. The mesmerizing 30-minute showcase commences right after the Concert de Paris and features a harmonious fusion of contemporary music synchronized with the dazzling pyrotechnics. In recent times, the addition of illuminated drones has added an extra element of visual delight to the show. For the year 2023, the chosen theme for the display is "Freedom," encapsulating the spirit of liberation and unity.

    Photograph Courtesy: Wirestock/Freepik.com

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    165 million people fell into poverty due to Covid, Ukraine war, says UN; calls for 'debt-poverty pause' snt

    165 million people fell into poverty due to Covid, Ukraine war, says UN; calls for 'debt-poverty pause'

    Twitter starts paying some of its verified creators

    Twitter starts paying some of its verified creators

    US FTC opens investigation into ChatGPT over 'unfair practices'

    US FTC opens investigation into ChatGPT over 'unfair practices'

    Cruise ships to turn solid waste to energy at sea

    New cruise ships to turn solid waste to energy at sea; Read how

    35-year-old US woman offers Rs 4 lakh to anyone who can find her a husband; describes ideal partner snt

    35-year-old US woman offers Rs 4 lakh to anyone who can find her a husband; describes ideal partner

    Recent Stories

    Save me from the sand mafia, JDS MLA pleads in Karnataka assembly

    Save me from the sand mafia, JDS MLA pleads in Karnataka assembly

    Instagram to YouTube-7 Social networking sites of the world RBA EAI

    Instagram to YouTube-7 Social networking sites of the world

    Chandrayaan 3 launch Revisiting 7 iconic moon missions in the world snt eai

    Chandrayaan-3 launch: Revisiting 7 iconic moon missions in the world

    Boho magic 6 key elements to achieve a boho inspired home gcw eai

    Boho magic: 6 key elements to achieve a boho-inspired home

    Gwalior fort to Mandu fort: 20 forts of Madhya Pradesh unveiling history and architechtural splendour ATG EAI

    Gwalior fort to Mandu fort: 20 forts of Madhya Pradesh unveiling history and architechtural splendour

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon