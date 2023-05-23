Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'An incredible man...' When celebrity chef Sarah Todd met PM Narendra Modi (WATCH)

    The PM is an incredible influencer and I think coming from humble beginnings and standing up as this leader in the country - he has done such incredible work," celebrity chef and restaurateur Sarah Todd said.

    PM Modi in Australia: When celebrity chef Sarah Todd met PM Narendra Modi
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published May 23, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

    "The Prime Minister is such an incredible man. I feel very lucky to have met him," said celebrity chef and restaurateur Sarah Todd after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney, Australia.

    "The Prime Minister is such an incredible man. I feel very lucky to have met him and I can see that he really cares about the country and the vision. The PM is an incredible influencer and I think coming from humble beginnings and standing up as this leader in the country - he has done such incredible work," she said.

    Todd also shared photos of her meeting with Prime Minister on her Instagram feed.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by SARAH TODD (@sarahtodd)

    Todd shot to fame in 2014 when she took part in MasterChef Australia, a competitive cooking game show. She runs a 400-seater beach-side restaurant called Antares at Vagator Beach in Goa and The Wine Rack in Mumbai.

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
