    Panama Papers Saga: Nawaz Sharif's sons dodge arrest as warrants get scrapped after political power play

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's sons, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, have their arrest warrants cancelled by an anti-corruption court in Islamabad on Thursday in the Panama Papers scandal-linked cases they faced after returning from a seven-year self-imposed exile in the UK.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    In a significant development in Pakistan politics, an anti-corruption court in Islamabad has cancelled the arrest warrants against Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, sons of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in connection with the Panama Papers scandal. The two brothers recently returned to Pakistan after spending seven years in self-imposed exile in the UK.

    Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were named in the 2016 Panama Papers scandal and faced charges in three corruption cases related to it. They left the country in 2018 and were declared absconders by the courts for failing to appear in hearings. However, their return became possible after an Islamabad anti-corruption court suspended the perpetual arrest warrants against them until Thursday.

    The court hearing on Thursday saw the cancellation of the permanent arrest warrants issued against them in the Flagship, Al-Azizia, and Avenfield corruption cases. Additionally, the court approved their bail against a surety bond of Rs 50,000 each. Both brothers, who hold British nationality, also sought exemption from attending the next court hearing, which was adjourned until Friday.

    The Sharif family, including Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and her husband Muhammad Safdar, were implicated in the corruption cases. While Nawaz Sharif and Maryam were convicted in the Avenfield case, Nawaz Sharif was also convicted in the Al-Azizia case but acquitted in the Flagship case.

    Following their acquittal, Hassan and Hussain were the only ones required to face the courts. However, with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) giving them a clean chit, acquittal for the brothers seems likely.

    The cases against the Sharif family have faced scrutiny, with some alleging political influence after the recent formation of the government. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the party associated with the Sharif family, has been under the spotlight.

    Nawaz Sharif himself returned to Pakistan last year after a four-year exile in the UK and was acquitted in all cases after brief proceedings. The cancellation of his sons' arrest warrants a significant shit in Pakistan politics with political power play in full display.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 6:04 PM IST
