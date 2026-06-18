Pakistani journalist and content creator Fariha Farrukh, during a podcast, described foods such as biryani, nihari, and daal chawal as unhealthy for her lifestyle and even referred to such meals as "zeher" (poison) for her.

Pakistani journalist and content creator Fariha Farrukh found herself at the centre of a social media whirlwind after a podcast appearance triggered flood of memes, jokes and online debates. Clips from her conversation on YouTuber Adeel Asif’s podcast have exploded across Instagram, Facebook and X both in Pakistan and India within days.

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The controversy erupted when Farrukh opened up about her food preferences and revealed her aversion to several beloved South Asian dishes. She described staples such as biryani, nihari and daal chawal as unsuitable for her lifestyle and went so far as to label them "zeher" (poison).

"Haan, mai regular khaana nahi khaati, mujhe desi khaana zeher lagta hai," she said in the viral clip.

Viewers were equally struck by her dramatic reactions whenever traditional dishes were mentioned. Farrukh repeatedly winced, exclaimed "ew" and "oh please," and appeared visibly uncomfortable during the conversation.

For many South Asians, daal chawal is far more than a meal—it is comfort food, a household favourite and often the dish people turn to after a tiring day. As a result, Farrukh’s visible disgust towards it struck a nerve.

Who Is Fariha Farrukh?

Farrukh had built a reputation in journalism and political commentary.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a Pakistani TV presenter, journalist, defence and geopolitics commentator, and digital content creator. She holds a Master's degree in Political Science and a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Punjab University.

Over the years, she has contributed to publications including the Daily Times and hosts her own digital programme, Coffee with Fariha. She is also associated with 360 Digital English, where she frequently discusses regional politics, military affairs and Pakistan’s foreign policy relations with countries including India, China and the United States.

Farrukh also commands a significant social media presence, with more than 2.8 lakh followers on Instagram. Beyond journalism, she has participated in international peace advocacy initiatives and previously served as an assistant global coordinator for the Global Peace Alumni Network.