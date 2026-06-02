A heartbreaking video from Lahore has gone viral showing a woman leaving her eight daughters after a court ruling, as she chose to live with her second husband, sparking widespread public outrage.

A deeply emotional incident from Lahore, Pakistan, has gone viral after a woman reportedly left her eight daughters behind following a court decision. The woman, identified as Shabnam Bibi, was seen leaving the courtroom with her second husband while her children cried and pleaded outside.

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According to reports from Dawn, the incident took place after the Lahore High Court allowed her to leave with her new husband, Ghulam Hussain. The emotional video shows the daughters breaking down as their mother walked away without responding.

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Court Petition and Legal Proceedings

Earlier, Ghulam Hussain had approached the court seeking release of Shabnam Bibi, claiming she was being held in “illegal custody” by her former family. During the hearing, Shabnam stated that she had married Hussain and wished to live with him.

After reviewing the case, the court granted permission for the couple to live together. The decision was made based on her stated consent, according to court proceedings reported in local media.

However, what followed outside the courtroom turned into an emotional and controversial moment that quickly drew public attention.

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Emotional Video Goes Viral, Public Reacts

As Shabnam Bibi exited the court, her eight daughters reportedly attempted to stop her, falling at her feet and crying. One daughter even claimed that her mother refused to recognize them. Despite their emotional pleas, she continued walking away with her husband.

The videos of the incident have gone viral across social media platforms, sparking widespread criticism and debate. Many users have called the act heartbreaking and inhumane, while others have questioned the social and moral implications of the court’s decision.

The children are now reportedly left without parental care, raising concerns about their future and welfare. The incident continues to fuel strong reactions online, highlighting the emotional complexities behind legal marital decisions.