    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly offs in govt offices, changes opening time

    According to reports, the premier has abolished two weekly offs in a week and government offices will now remain open six days a week instead. Moreover, the premier has also changed office timings to 8 am, Geo TV reported.

    Islamabad, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    A day after assuming office on Tuesday, newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif abolished two weekly offs in government offices and also changed their timings, as he attempted to revive the cash-strapped country’s economy, news agency PTI reported.

    Sharif, who was sworn-in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday, reached his office at 8 am before the arrival of the staff, most of them reaching at 10 am, which was set as office opening time by the previous Imran Khan government.

    “We have come to serve the masses and no moment will be wasted,” he said while interacting with his staff. “Honesty, transparency, diligence and hard work are our guiding principles,” he was quoted as saying by state-run Radio Pakistan.

    PM Shehbaz further issued orders to relevant authorities to ensure the supply of quality and cheap goods in the sasta bazaars during Ramadan. He also issued directives to ensure strict monitoring of Ramadan bazaars.

    “No negligence in this regard will be tolerated,” the Prime Minister said.

    He ordered immediate implementation of the announcements made regarding increase in pension and minimum wage of Rs 25,000.

    Sharif also called an emergency meeting of economic experts to deliberate upon the serious economic situation faced by the country and take measures as per guidance of the economic experts to improve the situation, PTI reported.

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took oath as 23rd Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan last night, was given a guard of honour on his arrival at PM House in Islamabad.

    A day earlier after the joint Opposition’s candidate won a no-confidence vote from the National Assembly against Imran Khan who was voted out on Sunday.

