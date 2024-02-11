Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's PTI calls for nationwide protest over delayed election results

    Acknowledging that his party might not independently form a government, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, speaking to a news agency, expressed a willingness to engage with others once all results were available.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Amid the political turmoil and delayed election results in Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a nationwide protest to safeguard the integrity of the vote. With independent candidates leading in 100 seats, the party's core committee has called for peaceful protests scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday.

    As reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates securing victory emerged, discontent over alleged rigging prompted legal challenges. Several parties, including PTI-affiliated independent candidates, moved to the Lahore High Court, challenging the results of PP-164 and NA-118, where Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz secured wins.

    Pakistan election results threaten to land country in deeper turmoil as Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif claim wins

    Acknowledging that his party might not independently form a government, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, speaking to a news agency, expressed a willingness to engage with others once all results were available. He clarified that, despite being in touch with some independents, no one from the PTI bloc had contacted him or any PPP leader so far.

    In a significant development, former PM Shehbaz Sharif met with PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the residence of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif assigned Shehbaz Sharif the task of reaching out to major parties like PPP and MQM-P to explore potential alliances.

    With a nation of 241 million people participating in the general election on Thursday, Pakistan faces economic challenges and militant violence. The political landscape remains deeply polarized, adding complexity to the post-election scenario.

    Gaza residents grinding animal feed into flour for survival: Report

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
