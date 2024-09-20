Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revitalize Your Home: Easy DIY indoor gardening hacks for blissful spaces

    Indoor gardening enhances your environment and promotes mental health. Explore easy DIY hacks for self-watering planters, growing herbs from scraps, and using recycled containers
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 9:27 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Indoor gardening is a rewarding hobby that not only enhances your living space but also provides numerous mental health benefits. For beginners, it’s important to choose the right plants based on available light and space. Herbs like basil, mint, and parsley are excellent choices because they thrive indoors and can be used in your cooking. Start by selecting a few pots, ensuring they have drainage holes, and gather quality potting soil. With just a little effort, you can create a vibrant indoor garden that brings life to your home.
     

    article_image2

    Creating Self-Watering Planters

    One of the easiest hacks for maintaining indoor plants is to create self-watering planters. This method helps ensure your plants receive consistent moisture without the risk of over- or under-watering. To make a self-watering planter, you’ll need two containers—one smaller than the other. Fill the bottom container with water and place the top container with soil on top, connecting them with a piece of cotton or nylon string. This setup allows the soil to draw up moisture as needed, making plant care easier for busy individuals.

    article_image3

    Growing Herbs from Kitchen Scraps

    A fantastic way to enhance your indoor garden is by growing herbs from kitchen scraps. Many common herbs can regenerate simply by placing their cuttings in water or soil. For instance, green onions can be regrown by placing the white roots in a glass of water, while basil can root in water before transferring to soil. Not only is this an eco-friendly practice, but it also minimizes waste and provides a continuous supply of fresh herbs right from your kitchen.

    article_image4

    Using Recycled Containers

    Get creative with recycled containers to add character to your indoor garden. Old jars, tin cans, or even wooden crates can be repurposed as planters with a little DIY flair. Make sure to add drainage holes to avoid waterlogging. You can paint or decorate these containers to match your home décor, turning your gardening project into a fun and sustainable art activity. This not only reduces waste but also adds a personal touch to your indoor garden.

    article_image5

    The Mental Health Benefits of Nurturing Plants

    Nurturing plants has been shown to provide significant mental health benefits. Engaging in gardening can reduce stress, boost mood, and promote mindfulness. Caring for plants creates a sense of responsibility and accomplishment, which can enhance overall well-being. The act of watering, pruning, and watching your plants grow can serve as a form of meditation, helping to ground you in the present moment. As you cultivate your indoor garden, you’ll find not only a beautiful space but also a sanctuary for relaxation and mental clarity.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nighttime coughing? It could signal these serious diseases and when to see a doctor RTM

    Nighttime coughing? It could signal these serious diseases and when to see a doctor

    Check you daily horoscope: September 20, 2024 Be careful Aries, Leo; good day for Pisces and more gcw

    Check you daily horoscope: September 20, 2024 - Be careful Aries, Leo; good day for Pisces and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 20, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 20, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Tirupati Tirumala darshan tickets for December available from September 19; Step-by-step guide to book it gcw

    Tirupati Tirumala darshan tickets available from September 19; Step-by-step guide to book it

    Science Faith, and Geopolitics: Key Speakers to Watch Out for at Pondy Lit Fest 2024

    Science, Faith, and Geopolitics: Key Speakers to Watch Out for at Pondy Lit Fest 2024

    Recent Stories

    Nighttime coughing? It could signal these serious diseases and when to see a doctor RTM

    Nighttime coughing? It could signal these serious diseases and when to see a doctor

    International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer bags nomination ATG

    International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer bags nomination

    iPhone 16 sale from today: Fans line-up outside Delhi and Mumbai Apple stores (WATCH) gcw

    iPhone 16 sale from today: Fans line-up outside Delhi and Mumbai Apple stores (WATCH)

    Gadkari Announces 14-Lane Highway Connecting Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru anr

    Nitin Gadkari announces new Mumbai-Bengaluru 14-lane Highway

    Gadkari Announces 14-Lane Highway Connecting Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru anr

    Nitin Gadkari announces new Mumbai-Bengaluru 14-lane Highway

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon