Rajasthan's Sujan Jawai ranked among World’s top 50 hotels in 2024

Sujan Jawai, a luxurious safari camp in Rajasthan, India, has been recognized as one of the world's top 50 hotels. The hotel distinguishes itself through its commitment to conservation tourism, empowering local communities, and providing an unforgettable wildlife experience.

Rajasthan's Sujan Jawai has been designated one of the world's top fifty hotels. Located in Rajasthan's Pali, a region known for leopard sightings, it is the only Indian hotel to make the elite list, ranking 43rd. The hotel was awarded a prize from 'The World's 50 Best Hotels' at Guildhall, London.

Jaisal Singh, who co-founded Sujan Jawai with his wife Anjali in 2013, stated that their ambition for the company was to build a pioneering conservation tourism model that would assist wildlife and local communities, rather than merely an exquisite and sumptuous safari camp. Singh, a keen wildlife enthusiast and photographer, explained that the concept was to blend the finest of Indian hospitality with a commitment to protecting India's wildlife.

The Jawai river, which runs through the hotel's grounds seasonally, is the source of the hotel's name, Sujan Jawai, which is nestled in the centre of a private forest and wildness. In addition to providing opulent accommodations in opulent tents, the hotel offers activities like animal and biodiversity discovery in the company of knowledgeable naturalists, field guides and trackers. While staying at Sujan Jawai, you may go on excursions to the nearby Jawai Leopard Sanctuary and the Jawai Dam, which is inhabited by a number of crocodiles and migrating birds.





The genuine efforts Sujan Jawai makes to empower local people and encourage sustainable tourism are what really set the organisation apart. Also, the proprietors of the hotel have a property in Ranthambore. The money made from these two properties supports the local community, which is vital to the preservation of native species and their natural habitats.

Along with running a mobile medical primary health care service, Sujan Jawai has adopted ten local schools to assist 5,000 children receive better education, and the hoteliers manage rewilding initiatives that restore wilderness back to farmlands so that biodiversity may flourish.

The "World's 50 Best Hotels" are selected based on feedback from anonymous voters throughout the world. Travel writers, hoteliers, and experienced travel professionals are among those who voted. The "World's 50 Best Hotels" list was produced by 600 voters in total. Other hotels on the list include Capella Bangkok (ranked first), Paris' Cheval Blanc, Raffles Singapore, Aman Tokyo, Dubai's The Lana, and Paris' le Bristol, among others.

