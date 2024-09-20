Nighttime coughing? It could signal these serious diseases and when to see a doctor

Coughing at night can be more bothersome than daytime coughs. While common causes include sinus issues, pollution, allergies, or bacterial infections, other factors might be at play. This article explores the reasons behind nighttime coughing and offers potential remedies.

People often take coughing lightly. However, if a cough persists for several weeks, it should not be ignored, especially if it starts as soon as you lie down in bed. In general, coughing at night is more bothersome than daytime coughs. While common causes include sinus issues, pollution, allergies, or bacterial infections, other factors can contribute to nighttime coughing.

Asthma

Asthma causes the airways to swell, leading to breathing difficulties and worsening cough, especially at night and in the morning. This condition may also cause wheezing along with coughing.

Pneumonia

According to health experts, pneumonia can also cause coughing during sleep, accompanied by fever, chills, shortness of breath, and chest pain. Pneumonia, a bacterial infection, can gradually worsen if left untreated.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

This condition occurs when stomach acid flows back into your esophagus. If you experience coughing only at night, acid reflux could be the culprit. When we lie down, stomach acid can travel up the throat, triggering coughs, breathing difficulties, and chest pain.

Post-Nasal Drip

Upper airway cough syndrome, also known as post-nasal drip, is a common cause of chronic cough. It occurs due to mucus dripping down the back of the throat, causing irritation and triggering coughs. Besides coughing, post-nasal drip can also lead to itchy eyes, sneezing, and a stuffy nose.

Remedies for Nighttime Coughing

If you suffer from nighttime coughing, consider these remedies: honey and ginger juice, warm water, cough syrup, fresh air walks, nebulizers, steam inhalation, and cloves.

