Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Pakistan banega Khalistan': Karachi sees rare Khalistan demand | WATCH

    Pakistan has been accused of fomenting separatist sentiments in Punjab, particularly by supporting the Khalistan movement and aiding Khalistani terrorists. This situation has reached a point where pro-Khalistan slogans have started to appear in the region.

    Pakistan banega Khalistan Karachi sees rare Khalistan demand WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    In an unusual development, calls for the creation of Khalistan have surfaced in the heart of Karachi, with slogans proclaiming, "Pakistan banega Khalistan, Karachi banega Khalistan, Mulla banega Khalsa." This unexpected occurrence reflects the persistence of the Khalistan movement's ideals even beyond India's borders.

    Pakistan has been accused of fomenting separatist sentiments in Punjab, particularly by supporting the Khalistan movement and aiding Khalistani terrorists. This situation has reached a point where pro-Khalistan slogans have started to appear in the region. The video showcasing these slogans has gained significant traction on social media, amplifying concerns about the influence of such ideologies.

    Earlier in August, Delhi witnessed a disturbing incident where the walls of several metro stations were marred by pro-Khalistani graffiti in the lead-up to the G20 summit. Delhi Police issued a statement noting that these slogans, which included sentiments like 'Khalistan is a part of India' and expressions against PM Modi, appeared on the walls of various metro stations.

    Photographs released by Delhi Police vividly showcased the pro-Khalistani slogans that defaced the metro stations. The slogans read, "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad." Additionally, "Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)" published unedited footage highlighting the defacement of Delhi Metro stations with pro-Khalistan slogans, further emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel Hamas War Report: Revenge, resolve and resilience... everyone is a warrior in Israel VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Report: Revenge, resolve and resilience... everyone is a warrior in Israel

    Israel Hamas war: Israeli tanks surround Gaza, IDF prepares for ground assault AJR

    Israel-Hamas war: Israeli tanks surround Gaza, IDF prepares for ground assault

    Hamas triumph inspires many Pakistan senior senator Mushtaq Ahmed at anti-Israel march WATCH AJR

    'Hamas' triumph inspires many': Pakistan senior senator Mushtaq Ahmed at anti-Israel march | WATCH

    Who is Yahya Sinwar, the 'Butcher from Khan Younis' on top of Israel's hitlist?

    Who is Yahya Sinwar, the 'Butcher from Khan Younis' on top of Israel's hitlist?

    Hamas arsenal exposed: Inside the cache seized by Israel Defence Forces (WATCH) snt

    Hamas arsenal exposed: Inside the cache seized by Israel Defence Forces (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    'Tiger 3': Has Shah Rukh Khan refused appearance with Salman for promotions? KNOW details vma

    'Tiger 3': Has Shah Rukh Khan refused appearance with Salman for promotions? KNOW details

    Amid industry uncertainties, TCS to hire 40,000 campus recruits in FY24: Company COO confirms AJR

    Amid industry uncertainties, TCS to hire 40,000 campus recruits in FY24: Company COO confirms

    Kerala: Audit report flags irregularities in Milma Thiruvananthapuram zonal rkn

    Kerala: Audit report flags irregularities in Milma Thiruvananthapuram zonal

    'Gazab bezatti hai': Fans mock Tiger Shroff as he discloses about 'farting' controversy vma

    'Gazab bezatti hai': Fans mock Tiger Shroff as he discloses about 'farting' controversy

    Delicious Navratri recipe: Creamy Sabudana Kheer for fasting and festivities snt eai

    Delicious Navratri recipe: Creamy Sabudana Kheer for fasting and festivities

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon