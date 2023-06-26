BREAKING: Pakistan Army sacks 15 senior officers for May 9 attack on military sites

The spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces informed that the Pakistan Army has axed a Lieutenant General, 3 Major Generals and 7 brigadiers for not being able to respond appropriately to attacks on military installations on May 9.

Pakistan Army has sacked 15 senior officers, including a Brigadier and Major General, for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence, which took place after the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan.

The spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces informed that the Pakistan Army has axed a Lieutenant General, 3 Major Generals and 7 brigadiers for not being able to respond appropriately to attacks on military installations on May 9.

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry further confirmed 102 people are now being tried in military courts.

Many followers of the ex-prime minister went on a rampage, causing havoc in numerous military establishments and carrying out acts of vandalism. The targets included an air base, several cantonments, the residence of a general, and even the headquarters of the army.

"These incidents that occurred on May 9 cannot be erased from memory, and we cannot forgive those who instigated, planned, and facilitated them," he said.

He further mentioned that the army has diligently conducted an internal investigation to hold individuals accountable. Those found responsible for security lapses at military installations, including Jinnah House, are being appropriately punished.

Major General Chaudhry, the Director-General of the ISPR, also disclosed that individuals related to high-ranking military officials, including the granddaughter of a four-star general, the son-in-law of a retired four-star general, the wife of a three-star general, and the wife and son-in-law of a two-star general, were currently undergoing trial.

He alleged that a man based in the Gulf was operating an account under a woman's name. "The existence of a rigorous accountability process within the army is substantiated by this evidence," he asserted.

He dismissed the notion that the May 9 riots were a false flag operation orchestrated by the Pakistan army.

"This statement reveals the despicable mindset of those who claim that the army or intelligence agencies were involved in the May 9 riots. The footage, audio recordings, and video recordings clearly demonstrate that the violent protests were carried out with meticulous planning," he added.

Even prior to May 9, Major General Ahmed Shareef alleged that individuals were being manipulated and incited against the army. "I ask you, was it the army that launched attacks on military installations throughout the country?"

When questioned about the masterminds behind the May 9 violence, he responded, "It is too early to ascertain the identities of the masterminds. However, they are the same individuals who manipulated the minds of people against their own army," he stated.