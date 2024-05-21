Pak journalist reveals why UAE denies visas to Pakistanis: Drugs, BAPS temple fury, prostitution & more |WATCH

In a widely circulated video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Pakistani journalist Umar Cheema delivered a comprehensive narrative, citing statements from UAE officials regarding the refusal of visas to Pakistani nationals.

In a widely circulated video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Pakistani journalist Umar Cheema delivered a comprehensive narrative, citing statements from UAE officials regarding the refusal of visas to Pakistani nationals. The information presented delves into various dimensions, addressing issues spanning from expertise to societal conduct.

According to Cheema, UAE officials have expressed reservations regarding the skill levels of Pakistani labourers. They cite a perceived deficiency in skills among Pakistani workers, contrasting them unfavorably with their Indian counterparts. Additionally, language proficiency emerges as a significant issue, with officials noting a lack of English proficiency among Pakistani nationals, which they deem essential for integration into the UAE's multicultural environment.

"One thing UAE officials said was Pakistani labourers they don't have skills. They say Pakistanis have a problem of skillset. Secondly, language is an issue among Pakistanis. Pakistanis don't know English. People belonging to other nationalities in UAE speak English. Pakistanis fall short in this requirement. In comparison, Indians are way better," the Pakistani journalist said.

Moreover, Cheema highlighted concerns regarding the disproportionate representation of Pakistanis in UAE jails, coupled with allegations of drug trafficking. UAE officials point to a troubling trend where Pakistani nationals are allegedly involved in drug-related offenses, tarnishing the community's reputation and raising security concerns.

"Another thing UAE officials said was Indian labourers are twice in number when compared to Pakistanis, but in the jails of the country there are double the number of Pakistanis. Then they spoke about drugs. They claim that Pakistanis who come to UAE bring drugs along with them," the Pakistani journalist can be heard elucidating in the viral video.

Furthermore, Cheema brought to notice the repercussions of political events in Pakistan on UAE soil. "UAE officials have also taken note of protests in the country following former PM Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, 2023. They believed that if people want to politicise issues of Pakistan then it should be done in their land and not in UAE," the Pakistani journalist said.

According to Cheema, social media activism is singled out as a source of contention, with officials voicing displeasure over Pakistani nationals' criticism of UAE's international relationships and perceived disrespect towards the country.

"UAE officials believe social media is taking us on the path of destruction, the feeling of which is not understood yet. UAE officials said that during the recent record-breaking floods, several Pakistani citizens took to social media to claim that it was Allah's wrath because UAE built a Hindu temple," he said.

It's worth noting that on February 14, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The PM termed the Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi as a symbol of shared heritage of humanity.

Cheema further said, "They further stated that Pakistanis in UAE constantly denounce UAE's ties with Israel and India on social media. UAE officials stated that this social media traffic is coming from Pakistani as well and we don't like it. UAE officials believe it is not Pakistan or its people's concern on what relationships we share with which country. They believe that Pakistan itself come to ask money from us so who are they to give us suggestions."

Hygiene-related issues also feature prominently in the Pakistani journalist's account, quoting UAE officials lamenting the purported lack of cleanliness among Pakistani nationals. Concerns are raised over hygiene standards and religious practices, particularly regarding the interruption of work for prayer times.

"UAE officials also pointed out hygiene-related issues of Pakistani nationals in their country. They stated that Pakistani nationals don't shower and remain dirty and live in unhygienic conditions. UAE officials also raised the issue of Pakistani nationals taking long breaks to read Namaz, which not many people appreciate. Employees don't face such issues from Indians and people belonging to other nationalities," he said.

Additionally, Cheema brought forth the vexing issue of Pakistani beggars and allegations of prostitution. According to the Pakistani journalist, UAE officials have expressed embarrassment over the presence of Pakistani beggars in their country, attributing it to systemic issues of poverty and dependency. Furthermore, they raise allegations of Pakistani women engaging in prostitution, further complicating perceptions of Pakistani citizens in the UAE.

"Everyone knows how many beggars have gone to UAE from Pakistan. Several Pakistani beggars have been deported from UAE and then they go back to beg. UAE officials state that this is a matter of great shame for them that beggars from Pakistan come to their country. Pakistan is facing such shame because we are beggars at a government level and also there are innumerable Pakistani beggars. Finally, UAE officials claimed that several prostitutes also come from Pakistan. Women who are prostitutes in Pakistan they also take visa and come to UAE," he said.

In the wake of the viral video, several Pakistani nationals slammed Cheema for providing false information. "Wrong and misleading facts, in reality Indians clean toilets in gulf countries and beg from Muslims," said on Pakistani on X in response to the viral video.

Another Pakistani user called Cheema 'liar' and added, "I can show thousand of examples where it’s quite evident that how Pak living abroad and earning well."

"Such actions are done by you people, not Pakistanis. But you always blame Pakistan for everything. Have some shame," added another irked Pakistani.

