    Chinese coast guard sailors wield knives, axe in disputed sea clash with Philippines; WATCH dramatic videos

    Chinese coast guard sailors wielding knives, an axe, and various weapons engaged in a clash with Philippine naval vessels near a strategic reef in the South China Sea, according to dramatic new footage released by Manila.

    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Chinese coast guard sailors wielding knives, an axe, and various weapons engaged in a clash with Philippine naval vessels near a strategic reef in the South China Sea, according to dramatic new footage released by Manila.

    The confrontation occurred on Monday when Philippine forces tried to deliver supplies to marines stationed on the derelict warship Sierra Madre, intentionally grounded on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, Manila reported.

    This incident marks the latest escalation in a series of confrontations between Chinese and Philippine ships in recent months, reflecting Beijing's intensified efforts to assert its territorial claims in the region.

    Newly released footage from the Philippine military late Wednesday depicted small Chinese boats crewed by sailors shouting, brandishing knives, and using sticks to strike an inflatable boat amid blaring sirens.

    According to the Philippines military, a Chinese sailor wielding an axe allegedly threatened to harm a Filipino soldier, while others explicitly made threats against Filipino troops. During the incident, a Filipino sailor reportedly lost a thumb, and Philippine military equipment, including firearms, was confiscated or destroyed by the Chinese coast guard.

    In contrast, photos released by Beijing's state media on Wednesday did not show Chinese forces carrying weapons. Beijing maintains that its coast guard acted in a "professional and restrained" manner during the clash and asserted that no direct actions were taken against Filipino personnel.

    In footage shared by Manila, a Chinese sailor on the deck of one of the boats is clearly seen waving an axe. Another clip shows a Chinese coast guard sailor forcefully striking the inflatable boat with a stick, while a second individual is seen stabbing the boat with a knife.

    "The (Chinese coast guard) personnel then began hurling rocks and other objects at our personnel," Manila said. "They also slashed the (inflatable boats), rendering them inoperable."

    In the clips, the Filipino sailors, dressed in brown camouflage with helmets and vests, are not seen carrying weapons.

    "Amidst this violent confrontation, the CCG (Chinese coast guard) also deployed tear gas, intensifying the chaos and confusion, while continuously blaring sirens to further disrupt communication," the caption said.

    Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner stated on Wednesday that the outnumbered Filipino crew had been unarmed and had fought with their "bare hands".

    In one clip, a voice speaking Tagalog can be heard mentioning that someone had "lost a finger".

    Manila has accused Beijing of committing an "act of piracy" against its forces. The Philippines has demanded the return of items allegedly "looted" by the Chinese side, which include seven guns, as well as reparations for the damaged equipment.

