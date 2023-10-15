Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Our war is not against people of Gaza': Israel reiterates amid war against Hamas (WATCH)

    The situation in Gaza remains dire, with over 2,000 casualties reported by Palestinian figures. The evacuation directive applies to approximately 1.1 million residents, nearly half of the territory's population.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, reports have emerged regarding Israel's strategic plans to send tens of thousands of troops into Gaza City with the objective of capturing the city and eliminating the leadership of the Palestinian enclave. According to the report, Israel is gearing up for one of its most extensive offensives since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) plan to not only capture parts of Gaza but also ease the rules of engagement, granting soldiers the authority to fire at suspects more readily. A primary focus of this operation is the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, with spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht affirming, "That man is in our sights. He's a dead man walking, and we will get to that man."

    In an official video posted on X, the IDF emphasized that their war is not against the people of Gaza but rather is driven by a responsibility to protect their own citizens and prevent similar conflicts from occurring in the future. The IDF aims to eliminate Hamas from Gaza as part of their mission.

    While these plans unfold, the Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for Gaza, instructing the entire population to gather in the southern half of the territory. In response to this directive, UN agencies have expressed concerns and called upon Israel to avoid targeting civilians, hospitals, schools, clinics, and UN facilities.

    Israel-Palestine War: India must leverage strategic and diplomatic capital

    In response to the warning, "hundreds of thousands" of Palestinians have begun to relocate to the southern region. Despite the urgency, it's a tense situation, with many individuals seeking refuge or shelter in hopes of avoiding the impending Israeli offensive. Israel has issued repeated warnings of an imminent multi-pronged attack by air, ground, and sea following the recent Hamas attacks that left more than 1,300 people dead in Israel.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
