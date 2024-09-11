9/11 US twin tower: A look back at the deadliest terrorist attack in history

The September 11 attacks, commonly referred to as 9/11, were a series of coordinated terrorist attacks carried out on September 11, 2001, in the United States.

On that day, a group of terrorists affiliated with al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes and intentionally crashed them into the following locations. The North Tower of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York City. The South Tower of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York City. The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C., and A field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers attempted to overcome the hijackers

The attacks on the World Trade Center caused massive damage and fires, leading to the collapse of both towers, with over 2,700 people killed. The attack on the Pentagon killed 184 people, and the crash in Pennsylvania killed all 40 passengers and crew members, as well as the hijackers. In total, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks, making it one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history.

The attacks had a significant impact on global politics, international relations, and national security, leading to the launch of the War on Terror and ongoing military conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. The attacks were planned and carried out by a group of terrorists led by Osama bin Laden, who was killed in a raid by US Navy SEALs in 2011. The hijackers used box cutters and other sharp objects to overpower the flight crews and take control of the planes.

The attacks were intended to target symbols of American economic and military power. The 9/11 attacks led to a significant increase in security measures in the US, including the creation of the Department of Homeland Security. The aftermath of the attacks saw a surge in patriotism and unity in the US, with many people coming together to support the victims and their families.

