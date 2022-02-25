Taliban, who invaded Afghanistan, blows peace pipe to Russia

Irony drowned itself in the Black Sea when the Taliban, of all, appealed for restraint by both Russia and Ukraine and emphasized dialogue as the way forward.

Taliban, which overthrew a democratically-elected government in Afghanistan, through a military blitz issued a statement stating that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan expressed concerns about the real possibility of civilian casualties.

Calling for restraint by both parties, the Afghan foreign ministry statement said that the Islamic Emirate had appealed to all sides to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence.

Another interesting line in the Taliban statement read that in line with its stated 'foreign policy of neutrality' the Islamic Emirate sought both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through 'peaceful means' and 'dialogue'.

The statement drew sharp responses on social media with many users reminding the Taliban of the hardships faced by Afghans since their violent takeover of the country.

Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, after it ran through major cities like Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah without resistance.

The Afghan takeover and the hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people being left in the lurch and attempting to flee from Afghanistan. Heart-wrenching videos of babies being lifted over the airport wall and people clinging to the wheels of aircraft as they took off -- just to escape the wrath of the Taliban -- are still fresh in the minds of many. Except for China and Pakistan, no other nation has recognized the Taliban-controlled govt.

Some social media users termed it as embarrassing for Russian President Vladimir Putin when even the Taliban call for peace.

Some users reminded Putin that he had taken matters too far when the Taliban are taking a high moral ground.

Some reminded the Taliban that they had controlled Kabul through dialogue.

