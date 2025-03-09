Catastrophic Argentina floods: New videos emerge from Bahía Blanca as toll hits 13, hundreds displaced | WATCH

Read Full Article

At least 13 people have lost their lives, and over 1,200 residents were forced to flee their homes as catastrophic flooding ravaged the Argentine port city of Bahía Blanca following an unprecedented deluge. Authorities have launched rescue operations and are searching for two young girls, aged four and one, feared to have been carried away by the floodwaters.

More harrowing videos of Argentina’s devastating floods continue to surface, showing roads completely submerged and cars being swept away by powerful currents.

BBC reported that the devastation unfolded after torrential rain lashed the city on Friday, dumping more than 400mm (15.7 inches) of precipitation within just eight hours—equivalent to a third of Bahía Blanca’s annual rainfall. The unprecedented downpour submerged hospitals, destroyed roads and bridges, isolated entire neighborhoods, and triggered widespread power outages.

Officials confirmed that five victims perished on flooded streets, likely trapped in their vehicles as waters surged uncontrollably. National Security Minister Patricia Bullrich described the city as “destroyed,” warning that the death toll could rise further. Meanwhile, Provincial Security Minister Javier Alonso called the situation “unprecedented.”

The extreme flooding forced the evacuation of the José Penna hospital, with military personnel assisting medical staff in carrying newborns and other vulnerable patients to safety. Images circulating on social media and news footage showed vehicles piled atop one another and streets resembling raging rivers.

The Argentine government has allocated 10 billion pesos for emergency reconstruction efforts. City authorities also temporarily suspended electricity supply to mitigate further risks, compounding the chaos caused by extensive flooding.

While the number of evacuees peaked at 1,321 on Friday, authorities reported that this figure had dropped to 850 by Saturday. However, many remain displaced, and officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

The flooding in Bahía Blanca marks yet another devastating weather event for the city. In December 2023, a violent storm killed 13 people, collapsed buildings, and inflicted severe infrastructure damage. The latest catastrophe has once again highlighted the vulnerability of Argentina’s coastal regions to extreme weather phenomena, sparking renewed calls for improved disaster preparedness and climate resilience measures.

Rescue teams remain on high alert as search efforts continue for the missing children, and local officials brace for additional rainfall in the coming days. The government has urged residents to remain vigilant and prioritize safety amid the ongoing crisis.

