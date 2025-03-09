Six killed, including women and children, in roof collapse at Afghan camp in Pakistan

A house collapse in an Afghan camp near Karachi resulted in the tragic death of six people, including women and children. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by authorities.

Six killed, including women and children, in roof collapse at Afghan camp in Pakistan dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 9, 2025, 2:04 PM IST

Karachi [Pakistan], March 9 (ANI): At least six people, including women and children, lost their lives after the roof of their house collapsed in an Afghan camp on the outskirts of Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at the Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area, as per ARY News.

According to police, four people were injured in the collapse. The affected family belonged to Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has asked Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, staying in Pakistan, to leave the country by March 31. The Afghan nationals will be deported from April 1, the ministry said in a statement.

It was said in earlier reports that Pakistan was planning to evict all Afghans from the country but for the first time the Interior Ministry has officially confirmed the development. "Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) is being implemented since November 1, 2023. In continuation of the government's decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders," the interior ministry said in an official handout, as per ARY News.

"All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence from April 1, 2025," the statement added.

The interior ministry said that sufficient time had already been granted for their dignified return. "It is emphasised that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place," ARY News quoted the Interior Ministry.

Over 8,00,000 Afghans living in Pakistan illegally were repatriated to their country since Pakistan launched the campaign in November 2023. It is estimated that around 3 million Afghans still reside in Pakistan, ARY News reported. (ANI)

