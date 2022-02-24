'Let history be a lesson': Ukrainian boxing icon Klitschko warns Russia

Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has sent a message after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine as part of a full-scale invasion.

The Russian President called on the Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms' in a televised address on Thursday. Putin said that his country was left no chance to protect itself by other means. "I have decided to conduct a special military operation," he announced.

Around 10,000 troops moved into two Russian speaking breakaway areas of eastern Ukraine - Donbas and Luhansk - that Putin recognised as independent states in the most aggressive move recently.

Following this military offensive, the 45-year-old boxing icon wrote in a tweet, "The world is watching how reckless and deadly imperialism is, not just for #Ukraine but the whole world. Let history be a lesson to not be repeated."

Wladimir is one of Ukraine's most famous figures alongside his brother and Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko. The former Olympic gold medallist signed up as a reserve in Ukraine's territorial forces earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Wladimir declared his belief in his country's ability to remain strong during testing times.

"Be sure: Ukraine is strong! It has a strong capital #Kyiv, strong cities, villages and a strong solid and united people who value above all their independence, sovereignty and peace in Europe. Its WILL to exist is infinite. Glory to Ukraine! Слава Україні!" tweeted the great, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021.

He also retweeted a show of support from British PM Boris Johnson that read: "I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine, and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss the next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko has claimed that Instagram deleted his story, which read he hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin would suffer the 'most painful suffering death'.

In an Instagram story, the Manchester City defender had posted a photo of Vladimir Putin with a caption that read: I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.

The story, now deleted, has forced Zinchenko to claim that the social media platform deleted his post in what appears to be a move of censorship of the Ukraine international.

Earlier today, Russian chess great Gary Kasparov, a politician and vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, slammed the Ukrainian invasion on Thursday, adding that those who supported, appeased or ignored the Russian leader must be ashamed of creating a monster.