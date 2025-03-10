'Hats off to Captain...' Shama Mohamed praises Rohit Sharma after India's historic Champions Trophy win

Read Full Article

Congress leader Shama Mohamed extended her congratulations to Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team after their victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 final held in Dubai on Sunday. This gesture came shortly after she had faced criticism for previously body-shaming Rohit and questioning his leadership abilities.

Despite the earlier controversy, Shama commended Rohit and his team for their historic win, where India secured a four-wicket victory over New Zealand, successfully chasing 252 runs with an over remaining at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their stupendous performance in winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025! Hats off to Captain @ImRo45 who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory. @ShreyasIyer15 and @klrahul played crucial knocks, steering India to glory!" Shama posted on X.

In a now-deleted post, Mohamed sparked controversy by calling Rohit Sharma "fat for a sportsperson" and labeling him the "most unimpressive" captain in India's history.

Her post read, "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Needs to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!"

Rohit Sharma led by example in the final, setting the tone for India’s successful chase with an explosive 76-run knock. Brushing aside speculation about his fitness and potential retirement, the Indian skipper took the attack to the New Zealand bowlers, dominating the first Powerplay with ease.

India, the world’s top-ranked ODI side, remained undefeated throughout the eight-team Champions Trophy 2025, which was co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at the press conference, Rohit Sharma dismissed the rumours and speculations about his ODI retirement, stating that he will continue playing this format and there has no plans of quitting the format,

“I am not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure no rumours are spread moving forward. There is no future plan, whatever is going on will continue as it is.” Team India skipper said.

Rohit Sharma had previously announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup last year, where they defeated South Africa in an exciting final in Barbados. Alongside Rohit, both Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also stepped away from T20I cricket. Despite retiring from the international T20 format, Rohit continues to feature in the IPL, having been retained by the Mumbai Indians for INR 16.30 crore ahead of the 2025 season.

With his latest triumph, Rohit has now become the second Indian captain, after MS Dhoni, to secure two ICC titles. Dhoni still holds the unique distinction of being the only captain to win three separate ICC tournaments— the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

