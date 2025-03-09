Syria President calls for 'peace, calm' as brutal clashes leave over 1,000 dead in coastal violence

Fighting erupts at Syria’s Banias power plant as pro-Assad forces attack security personnel. With over 1,000 killed in coastal clashes, government troops reclaim territory while interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa calls for surrender.
 

Divya Danu
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 6:15 PM IST

Syria’s coastal regions have descended into chaos as fierce fighting erupted at the Banias gas power plant, just hours after interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa urged for peace amid escalating communal violence that has killed over 1,000 people.

The state-run SANA news agency reported that clashes broke out between security forces and pro-Assad fighters at the plant on Sunday, with authorities attributing the attack to “remnants of the former regime.”

This comes as Syria’s interim government struggles to regain control of coastal areas following coordinated assaults by loyalists of ousted President Bashar al-Assad. The violence, which began on Thursday, has led to brutal revenge killings, forcing thousands of armed supporters of the new government to intervene.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 745 civilians, primarily from Assad’s Alawite sect, have been killed in Latakia and Tartous since the fighting began. Additionally, 125 security personnel and 148 pro-Assad fighters have lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 1,018.

The Observatory described the attacks as one of the deadliest episodes in Syria’s prolonged 14-year conflict, with casualties reported in over 20 locations across the Latakia, Tartous, and Hama governorates. Most of the civilians were reportedly killed in close-range shootings.

Government reinforcements have been deployed to the coastal cities to counter the pro-Assad offensive. Security forces claim they have regained control of large parts of Tartous and Latakia, but sporadic clashes continue. A curfew remains in effect in several Alawite-majority areas.

Al Jazeera reported that dozens of civilians and former regime members have sought refuge at Russia’s Khmeimim airbase in Latakia. Meanwhile, interim President al-Sharaa has urged fighters to lay down their arms, warning, "Surrender before it is too late."

