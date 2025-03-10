West Bengal Weather Forecast, March 10: Scorching temperatures expected soon? Check forecast HERE

West Bengal Weather Forecast on March 10:The Meteorological Department forecasts a 3-5 degree Celsius temperature increase over the next five days. Light rain is possible in North Bengal. Dry weather will prevail due to low humidity

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 8:07 AM IST

West Bengal Weather forecast on March 10: The Meteorological Department has predicted that the maximum temperature will rise by three to five degrees in the next five days. However, this increase will be gradual. The heat of the sun is already being felt outside. Since the air is dry, there is not much sweating. The skin feels tight due to very low relative humidity

budget 2025
article_image2

Today is Monday and the sky is clear. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 degrees and 23 degrees respectively. The maximum temperature will increase by two to five degrees. The minimum temperature will increase by two to four degrees. As a result, North Bengal, like South Bengal, will feel the heat towards the end of spring. The picture is gradually changing in North Bengal. There is a possibility of light rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. The weather will remain dry in the rest of the district

ALSO READ: West Bengal Weather forecast, March 9: State to witness rising temperature? Check met office forecast


article_image3

According to the Meteorological Department forecast, there is a possibility of light rain in some places in the middle of this week. But overall the weather is dry. Meteorologists had earlier predicted a rise in mercury from Monday. The weather has changed since Saturday and the temperature has started rising. It will increase further from Monday. There is a possibility of light rain in some places in the middle of this week. But overall the weather is dry. The maximum temperature will increase by two to five degrees. The minimum temperature will increase by two to four degrees

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Newly-wed couple found dead hours after marriage in suspected murder-suicide in Ayodhya anr

Uttar Pradesh: Newly-wed couple found dead hours after marriage in suspected murder-suicide in Ayodhya

Telangana tunnel collapse: Body of one worker recovered, CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia anr

Telangana tunnel collapse: Body of one worker recovered, CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia

India lift record 3rd Champions Trophy: PM Modi hails triumph over NZ; lauds clash as 'exceptional' snt

India lift record 3rd Champions Trophy: PM Modi hails triumph over NZ; lauds clash as 'exceptional'

Pune BMW urination case: Two arrested after viral video sparks outrage, sent to police custody ddr

Pune BMW urination case: Two arrested after viral video sparks outrage, sent to police custody

"Tarrif terrorism": Baba Ramdev condemns reciprocal tax proposed by US President Trump ddr

Baba Ramdev slams Trump's 'tariff terrorism,' accuses US President of threatening poor nations (WATCH)

Recent Stories

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto champions trophy telangana tunnel 10 march 2025

LIVE India News updates on March 10: Telangana tunnel collapse: Body of one worker found

Uttar Pradesh: Newly-wed couple found dead hours after marriage in suspected murder-suicide in Ayodhya anr

Uttar Pradesh: Newly-wed couple found dead hours after marriage in suspected murder-suicide in Ayodhya

AIBE 19 Result: All India Bar Examination result to be declared soon, check how to download scorecard iwh

AIBE 19 Result: All India Bar Examination result to be declared soon, check how to download scorecard

Holi brings economic cheer! Trade to surpass Rs 60000 crore this year; check details AJR

Holi brings economic cheer! Trade to surpass Rs 60,000 crore this year; check details

India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: 5 key takeaways from Men in Blues title win against New Zealand HRD

India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: 5 key takeaways from Men in Blue's title win against New Zealand

Recent Videos

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Video Icon
Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Video Icon
Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Video Icon
Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Video Icon