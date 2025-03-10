West Bengal Weather Forecast, March 10: Scorching temperatures expected soon? Check forecast HERE

Read Full Article

West Bengal Weather Forecast on March 10:The Meteorological Department forecasts a 3-5 degree Celsius temperature increase over the next five days. Light rain is possible in North Bengal. Dry weather will prevail due to low humidity

West Bengal Weather forecast on March 10: The Meteorological Department has predicted that the maximum temperature will rise by three to five degrees in the next five days. However, this increase will be gradual. The heat of the sun is already being felt outside. Since the air is dry, there is not much sweating. The skin feels tight due to very low relative humidity

Today is Monday and the sky is clear. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 degrees and 23 degrees respectively. The maximum temperature will increase by two to five degrees. The minimum temperature will increase by two to four degrees. As a result, North Bengal, like South Bengal, will feel the heat towards the end of spring. The picture is gradually changing in North Bengal. There is a possibility of light rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. The weather will remain dry in the rest of the district ALSO READ: West Bengal Weather forecast, March 9: State to witness rising temperature? Check met office forecast

According to the Meteorological Department forecast, there is a possibility of light rain in some places in the middle of this week. But overall the weather is dry. Meteorologists had earlier predicted a rise in mercury from Monday. The weather has changed since Saturday and the temperature has started rising.

