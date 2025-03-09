Secret Service shoots armed man near White House after gun drawn; suspect hospitalized

Read Full Article

The US Secret Service shot an armed man near the White House after he brandished a gun, officials said. The suspect was hospitalized, and no agents were injured. Authorities had earlier issued a warning about a “suicidal” individual traveling from Indiana to D.C.

The incident prompted a swift security response, while officials confirmed there was no immediate threat to President.

The man was shot by US Secret Service agents near the White House early Sunday after he brandished a firearm during a confrontation. The incident occurred shortly after midnight near the intersection of 17th and F Streets NW.

The Secret Service said the suspect matched the description of a "suicidal individual" reported by local police on Saturday, who was believed to be traveling from Indiana to Washington, D.C. Agents located his vehicle and later spotted him on foot.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, but his condition remains unknown. No Secret Service personnel were injured in the incident, which is now under investigation.

